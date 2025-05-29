Talkspace Becomes First Behavioral Health Provider to Integrate with Amazon Pharmacy, Offering Psychiatry Services and a More Seamless Medication Management Experience

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Talkspace (NASDAQ: TALK), a leading online behavioral health company, today announced a new collaboration with Amazon Pharmacy to simplify the pharmacy experience for Talkspace members and streamline medication management and adherence support for providers.

Mental health medication adherence remains a significant challenge in the U.S., with adherence rates ranging between 45% and 55% for many common conditions. Cost and access are two of the most persistent barriers. A study published in JAMA Psychiatry found that 21% of individuals with depression did not fill a prescribed medication in the past year due to cost concerns.

Now, Talkspace members can more seamlessly fulfill prescriptions from their Talkspace provider through Amazon Pharmacy.

“This partnership builds on our successful collaboration with Amazon’s Health Benefits Connector last year and represents another way consumers can access the care they need,” said Jon Cohen, MD, CEO of Talkspace. “Psychiatric medication is most effective when paired with therapy, and this integration with Amazon Pharmacy allows us to deliver truly comprehensive care—from diagnosis to ongoing treatment—all in one streamlined experience.”

Here’s how it works: New and returning Talkspace customers nationwide can easily select Amazon Pharmacy as a fast, free home delivery option. If the patient chooses, their Talkspace psychiatric provider can send prescriptions directly to Amazon Pharmacy with a single click.

Amazon Pharmacy offers convenient, fast home delivery, sends refill reminders to patients, and helps improve medication adherence. Many commonly prescribed medications are available through RxPass, Amazon Pharmacy’s $5-a-month subscription savings program.

Customers shopping on Amazon can also check to see if they have coverage for Talkspace therapy and psychiatry services through Amazon’s Health Benefits Connector website. Eligible customers can seamlessly enroll and schedule a virtual appointment with a licensed provider, typically within 1-5 days.

“We’re committed to making it easier for people to get the medications they need—at a price they can afford and when they need them,” said Tanvi Patel, Vice President and General Manager of Amazon Pharmacy. “Talkspace is an established leader in mental health care, and we’re pleased to work together to provide a seamless, digital-first experience that helps customers more easily manage both their care and prescriptions from start to finish.”

About Talkspace

Talkspace (NASDAQ: TALK) is a leading virtual behavioral healthcare provider committed to helping people lead healthier, happier lives through access to high-quality mental healthcare. At Talkspace, we believe that mental healthcare is core to overall health and should be available to everyone.

Talkspace pioneered the ability to text with a licensed therapist from anywhere and now offers a comprehensive suite of mental health services, including therapy for individuals, teens, and couples, as well as psychiatric treatment and medication management (18+). With Talkspace’s core therapy offerings, members are matched with one of thousands of licensed therapists within days and can engage in live video, audio, or chat sessions, and/or unlimited asynchronous text messaging sessions.

All care offered at Talkspace is delivered through an easy-to-use, fully-encrypted web and mobile platform that meets HIPAA, federal, and state regulatory requirements. Most Americans have access to Talkspace through their health insurance plans, employee assistance programs, our partnerships with leading healthcare companies, or as a free benefit through their employer, school, or government agency.

For more information, visit www.talkspace.com.