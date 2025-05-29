CP Group Announces Over 80,000 SF of Leasing at Miami Tower in Downtown Miami

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CP Group, Florida’s largest office landlord and a prominent owner-operator of office properties throughout the Sunbelt, along with DRA Advisors, today announced that it has executed over 80,000 square feet of leasing agreements at the iconic Miami Tower — its 47-story, Class A office skyscraper in the heart of Downtown Miami — since the beginning of 2025.

The trophy office tower has seen a surge in leasing activity from a range of prominent law and accounting firms. One such firm is Littler Mendelson P.C., the world’s largest labor and employment law firm, which has signed a lease at Miami Tower effective later this year. Zach Wendelin, Adam Bernstein, and Jessica Reyes of JLL represented the tenant.

“Miami Tower’s prime location and new, incoming amenities offer an exceptional environment for our attorneys, professional staff and clients,” said Porpoise Evans, Office Managing Shareholder at Littler Mendelson P.C. “The building’s reimagined spaces, such as the Sky Lobby, state-of-the-art conference center, and cafe offerings provide an ideal setting for our Miami operations. We look forward to making this tower our new home.”

In addition to Littler's relocation, the finalized agreements encompass another new lease, four renewals, and two expansions. Gordon Messinger and Randy Carballo of CBRE represent the landlord as the exclusive leasing agents for the tower.

Moderne, Inc., an automated code refactoring and analysis company, signed a lease for 2,945 square feet of office on the 35th floor. Harrison Mischel of Tower Commercial represented the tenant.

an automated code refactoring and analysis company, signed a lease for 2,945 square feet of office on the 35th floor. Harrison Mischel of Tower Commercial represented the tenant. Wilson Elser , a leading national litigation firm, signed an expansion agreement for 4,414 square feet of office space, bringing its total building footprint to 11,855 square feet. Ryan Hoopes of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant.

, a leading national litigation firm, signed an expansion agreement for 4,414 square feet of office space, bringing its total building footprint to 11,855 square feet. Ryan Hoopes of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant. Ball Janik LLP , a Florida-based law firm specializing in construction defect and insurance recovery, signed an expansion agreement — increasing its space from 4,603 square feet to 7,937 square feet on a higher floor. Tyler Reynolds of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant.

, a Florida-based law firm specializing in construction defect and insurance recovery, signed an expansion agreement — increasing its space from 4,603 square feet to 7,937 square feet on a higher floor. Tyler Reynolds of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant. BDO USA , one of the largest public accounting, tax, consulting and business advisory firms in the United States, renewed its lease for 22,386 square feet of office space. Glenn Gregory and Larry Serota of Transwestern represented the tenant.

, one of the largest public accounting, tax, consulting and business advisory firms in the United States, renewed its lease for 22,386 square feet of office space. Glenn Gregory and Larry Serota of Transwestern represented the tenant. Rennert Vogel Mandler & Rodriguez, P.A. , a South Florida business and real estate law firm, renewed its lease for 18,349 square feet of office space. Clay Sidner and Jeremy Hakala of Newmark represented the tenant.

, a South Florida business and real estate law firm, renewed its lease for 18,349 square feet of office space. Clay Sidner and Jeremy Hakala of Newmark represented the tenant. Chartwell Law , a nationally ranked business and worker’s compensation law firm, renewed its lease for 4,468 square feet of office space. Pedro Garcia of Binswanger Gateway represented the tenant.

, a nationally ranked business and worker’s compensation law firm, renewed its lease for 4,468 square feet of office space. Pedro Garcia of Binswanger Gateway represented the tenant. Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance, one of the top ranked investment services firms in the country, renewed its lease for 4,411 square feet of office space. Walter Robinson with Robinson Commercial represented the tenant.

CP Group is nearing completion of its transformative multimillion-dollar capital improvement plan that will revitalize the arrival experience for tenants and guests and bolster its amenity offerings to elevate the tenant experience. The renovations include a reimagined first-floor arrival; a renovated sky lobby on the 11th floor featuring a new café and barista stand; a tenant lounge with collaborative huddle spaces; and a brand-new conference center. The sky lobby’s event space will be available for public bookings upon completion and has already received reservations beginning this summer.

Also part of the renovation was the development of a full floor of move-in-ready spec suites that were delivered last year and are already fully leased. CP Group is underway on another floor of spec suites, totaling 18,000 square feet, which will be delivered by the end of Q3 this year.

“These leasing agreements highlight the continued demand for amenitized, strategically located office buildings,” said John Osborne, Senior Vice President at CP Group. “With renovations nearly complete, we are achieving a key milestone in combining the tower’s timeless architecture with market-leading amenities that appeal to today’s tenants.”

Designed by the late Pritzker Prize-winning architect I.M. Pei, the 635,911-square-foot, Class A office tower is one of the most recognizable buildings in Miami, renowned for its striking exterior glass tiers and elaborate LED light installations. Constructed in 1987 for CenTrust Bank, the property offers 37 floors of office space with 10 floors of parking; street-level retail space; an 11th-floor Sky Lobby and event space spanning over 13,000 square feet; and a large exterior Sky Terrace with a pool and garden.

Ideally positioned between the SE 2nd Street on-ramp and the SE 3rd Street off-ramp to Interstate 95, Miami Tower offers tenants unmatched connectivity and convenient access to a wide range of luxury hotels, dining options, and residential options in the heart of Downtown Miami. Only 6.5 miles from Miami International Airport, it also features an on-site Metrorail station and adjoins the Hyatt Regency Miami.

About CP Group

Active in the commercial real estate business for nearly 40 years, CP Group has established a reputation as a premier owner, operator, and developer of office and mixed-use projects throughout the Southeast and Southwest United States. Since 1986, CP Group has acquired and managed over 170 properties, totaling over 62 million square feet, valued at nearly $8 billion. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, the firm has a corporate office in Atlanta and regional offices in Denver, Dallas, Jacksonville, Miami, and Washington, DC. To learn more about the company, visit CPGcre.com.

About DRA Advisors

DRA Advisors LLC is a New York-based registered investment advisor with approximately 100 employees that specializes in real estate investment management services for institutional and private investors including pension funds, university endowments, sovereign wealth funds, foundations, and insurance companies. Since DRA’s inception in 1986, the firm has opened additional offices in Miami and San Francisco and has acquired over $41 billion of real estate. Its acquisitions include 100 million square feet of industrial, 86,500 multifamily units, 89 million square feet of retail, and 65 million square feet of office. As of December 31, 2024, DRA had $11.1 billion in gross assets under management.