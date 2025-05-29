CareView Communications Signs New Business Agreement with HealthTrust Purchasing Group

LEWISVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CareView Communications, a leading provider of integrated virtual care solutions for the healthcare industry (“CareView” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: CRVW), today announced a new business agreement with HealthTrust Purchasing Group.

HealthTrust is a group purchasing organization (GPO) that partners with 1,800 hospitals and health systems to help providers manage expenses and improve performance. HealthTrust’s model partners these hospitals and health systems with suppliers like CareView Communications to create immediate and sustainable savings for all parties.

“Our GPO relationships are a critical part of our business model and allow us to expand our products and services in a streamlined and cost-effective way,” explained Sandra McRee, Chief Operations Officer for CareView Communications. “Through agreements with GPO’s like HealthTrust, we can minimize overhead expenses and partner with those hospitals looking to adopt cutting-edge virtual sitting and virtual nursing solutions.”

CareView’s new agreement with HealthTrust is a three-year agreement. CareView has been a HealthTrust member since 2017.

“Our GPO channels provide important synergies between CareView and current and prospective customers,” said Patrick Conte, VP of Sales at CareView Communications. “When prospective customers see alignment with their GPO, they know they are working with a supplier that has been vetted and has demonstrated outcomes in their solution area.”

CareView’s agreement with HealthTrust will build upon its virtual nursing solution, which reallocates professional nursing and administrative tasks to virtual Registered Nurses (vRNs). This alleviates the burden on bedside nurses and optimizes resource utilization.

About CareView Communications Inc.

CareView has been dedicated to supporting hospital care teams for over a decade with its innovative virtual care solutions. The Company has established successful partnerships with over 200 hospitals nationwide, implementing effective inpatient virtual care strategies that greatly enhance patient safety and overcome critical staffing challenges. The CareView platform, fueled by industry-leading predictive technology and supported by its purpose-built hardware, specifically addresses the unique requirements of virtual nursing and virtual sitting use cases. The CareView team works closely with their hospital partners to understand their evolving needs and deliver tailored virtual care strategies that align with their objectives. By providing healthcare professionals with the tools they need to deliver exceptional care, CareView contributes to improved patient outcomes and a more sustainable healthcare ecosystem. Learn more at care-view.com or follow CareView on LinkedIn.