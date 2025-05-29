Assurant Partners with Ciocca Automotive to Provide Vehicle Protection Products, Dealership Development Support, and In-Dealership Training

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a premier global protection company that safeguards and services connected devices, homes, and automobiles in partnership with the world’s leading brands, today announced a partnership with Ciocca Automotive, a growing automotive group with 54 dealerships spanning New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Through this collaboration, Ciocca Automotive now offers multiple Assurant vehicle protection products designed to protect their customers’ new and used vehicle purchases.

Beyond the Assurant Vehicle Care line of protection products, this partnership includes comprehensive support for dealership operations. Ciocca leadership, dealers, and employees benefit from the full suite of in-dealership training provided by Assurant Dealer Services. Assurant is also providing critical compliance support and driving the establishment of the organization’s wealth-building structure.

“Ciocca Automotive is a top-notch organization with a customer-centric, growth-focused company mindset,” said Joe Amendola, VP Business Development & Strategy, Assurant Dealer Services. “We look forward to being Ciocca’s performance development partner, giving their customers peace-of-mind with industry-leading vehicle protection products.”

“We’re already seeing the positive effects of working with Assurant,” said Mark Harrold, CEO, Ciocca Automotive. “We appreciate Assurant’s consultative approach in helping us identify and establish the appropriate participation model aligned with our organizational needs; that will help fuel our growth plans.”

“We knew Assurant had some of the best protection products in the industry, and that was quickly confirmed when our PVR [Per Vehicle Retail] went up within the span of a few short months,” added Christopher Sechrist, president of Ciocca Automotive. “Beyond those products, we’re taking advantage of their in-dealership development expertise, getting critical compliance support, and improving training throughout our stores with the help of the Assurant team.”

About Assurant Global Automotive

Assurant Global Automotive is a leading global solutions provider in the automobile and commercial equipment industries. Automotive industry partners span manufacturers, large group and independent dealers, agents, third-party administrators, financial institutions, insurance providers, and vehicle technology companies. With over 60 years of automotive industry experience, Assurant protects 55 million motor vehicles, including heavy trucks and heavy equipment. In 19 countries Assurant provides innovative automotive solutions like vehicle service contracts, guaranteed asset protection, and ancillary products, while providing dealer performance management and training, participation options, and more. Assurant Global Automotive is also a market leader in protection products for the commercial equipment industry, with more than 35 years of equipment protection expertise. Assurant provides a full suite of protection products and services for equipment dealers and financial institutions supporting commercial equipment. These include extended service protection plans, physical damage protection, guaranteed asset protection, automatic insurance, portfolio protection, insurance tracking services and more.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is a premier global protection company that partners with the world’s leading brands to safeguard and service connected devices, homes, and automobiles. As a Fortune 500 company operating in 21 countries, Assurant utilizes data-driven technology solutions to provide exceptional customer experiences.

Learn more at assurant.com.

About Ciocca Automotive

Ciocca Automotive operates 54 dealerships across New Jersey and Pennsylvania spanning 25 automotive brands. Ciocca also has collision centers, car buying centers and express service locations across New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Ciocca Automotive is a proud member of its communities, sponsoring and supporting numerous nonprofit organizations.

Learn more here.

