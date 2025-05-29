SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Self-Storage Facility in the Denver Metropolitan Statistical Area

LADERA RANCH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. (“SmartStop”) (NYSE: SMA), an internally managed real estate investment trust and a premier owner and operator of self-storage facilities in the United States and Canada, announced the acquisition of a self-storage facility located at 5885 W Colfax Ave in Lakewood, Colorado, within the Denver Metropolitan Statistical Area.

The newly acquired facility comprises approximately 66,850 net rentable square feet and offers approximately 600 storage units across six buildings, including one three-story building, one two-story building, and three one-story buildings. The property features a mix of drive-up, ground-level interior non-climate-controlled, and upper-level interior climate-controlled units, with access provided by three elevators.

Strategically positioned approximately 3.5 miles from downtown Denver, the facility boasts excellent visibility along West Colfax Avenue, which experiences a daily traffic count of approximately 22,000 vehicles. The surrounding area reflects a strong demographic profile, including a projected five-year population growth rate of 3.0% within a three-mile radius. This facility will serve the neighborhoods of Eiber, Two Creeks, Edgewater, Morse Park, North Alameda, and Sloan Lake.

“Our continued investment in high-quality storage assets within strong, growing markets like the Denver MSA is part of our long-term strategic vision,” said Wayne Johnson, President and Chief Investment Officer of SmartStop. “With its central location, modern layout, and diverse unit mix, this facility is well positioned to meet customers’ needs throughout the Lakewood and greater Denver communities.”

About SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. (SmartStop):

SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. (“SmartStop”) (NYSE:SMA) is a self-managed REIT with a fully integrated operations team of approximately 590 self-storage professionals focused on growing the SmartStop® Self Storage brand. SmartStop, through its indirect subsidiary SmartStop REIT Advisors, LLC, also sponsors other self-storage programs. As of May 29, 2025, SmartStop has an owned or managed portfolio of 221 operating properties in 23 states, the District of Columbia, and Canada, comprising approximately 157,600 units and 17.7 million rentable square feet. SmartStop and its affiliates own or manage 41 operating self-storage properties in Canada, which total approximately 34,400 units and 3.5 million rentable square feet. Additional information regarding SmartStop is available at www.smartstopselfstorage.com.