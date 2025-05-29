The Hartford And Nayya Announce Integrated Human Resources Technologies To Personalize And Simplify Benefits Experiences

HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Hartford’s Employee Benefits’ customers will soon have access to customized recommendations during enrollment, powered by Nayya’s AI-driven benefits experience platform. The Hartford will deliver Nayya as a solution that integrates with other leading HR technology platforms, offering its employer-customers an enhanced personalized benefits-enrollment experience for their employees.

“We are dedicated to enhancing the enrollment process for our customers in innovative ways, with customized product offerings that address the unique needs of each individual,” said Mike Fish, head of Employee Benefits at The Hartford. “Boosting benefits utilization can enhance employee satisfaction and in turn help employers retain their workers. The HR and benefits technology platforms integration that we will be offering with Nayya is intended to assist our customers’ employees in better protecting their health, wealth, and families.”

Research from The Hartford’s annual Future of Benefits survey indicates that companies need better resources like Nayya to help employees understand their benefits. The tool has the capability of analyzing employee-provided data and offers tailored recommendations that help simplify the benefits decision-making process. It gives cost comparisons across different plans and detailed explanations of why specific plans and benefits are recommended.

Nayya Chief Revenue Officer, George Michaels, said, “The Nayya platform is an example of human-centric design, developed by benefits administrators and HR experts, and made to integrate seamlessly with all top benefits platforms. Embedded directly into an employer’s enrollment experience, Nayya helps employees understand and utilize their benefits through a user-friendly approach, fostering greater employee engagement and satisfaction.”

This offering is a key part of The Hartford’s strategic, multi-year investment in human-resources technology, which aims to improve the entire benefits experience and make it easier to manage workplace productivity and well-being. To further educate customers and employers about the details of the Nayya platform and The Hartford, a webinar entitled AI-Powered Decision Support: Elevating Benefits Enrollment will be held on June 12, 2025, at 1 p.m. ET. Those interested in learning more can register here.

About The Hartford

The Hartford is a leading provider of employee benefits products and services, including leave management, group life and disability insurance, as well as other voluntary products. For more information, visit www.thehartford.com/groupbenefits.

The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc., (NYSE: HIG) operates through its subsidiaries under the brand name, The Hartford, and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. For additional details, please read The Hartford’s legal notice.

About Nayya

Founded in 2019, Nayya is on a mission to connect people's most important information, so they can thrive in their health and wealth. Powered by AI, Nayya's platform transforms complex benefits experiences into intuitive, seamless, and ongoing interactions—meeting people's real-world needs. As a trusted platform to leading employers, Nayya unlocks long-term value through helping employees live more resilient lives. Backed by ICONIQ, Felicis Ventures, Workday Ventures, MetLife Ventures, and ADP Ventures, Nayya is ushering in the future of health and wealth for all. Learn more at nayya.com.

HIG-E

Some of the statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution investors that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially. Investors should consider the important risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ. These important risks and uncertainties include those discussed in our 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q, and the other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We assume no obligation to update this release, which speaks as of the date issued.

From time to time, The Hartford may use its website and/or social media channels to disseminate material company information. Financial and other important information regarding The Hartford is routinely accessible through and posted on our website at https://ir.thehartford.com. In addition, you may automatically receive email alerts and other information about The Hartford when you enroll your email address by visiting the “Email Alerts” section at https://ir.thehartford.com.