Vitable Health Becomes Nationwide Virtual Primary Care Partner for Apaly, Expanding Advanced Primary Care Access for Enterprise Employees

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vitable Health, the nation’s leading health benefits platform, announces its partnership with Apaly—a premier Advanced Primary Care (APC) marketplace serving large enterprises—to deliver seamless access to high-quality virtual care and mental health support for tens of thousands of employees across the U.S.

Apaly connects major employers with best-in-class primary care partners, offering easy access to essential healthcare for tens of thousands of employees around the country. Apaly has built a strong nationwide community of in-person APC providers, and covers employees across all 50 states.

“Apaly is excited to be working with Vitable to help provide top-quality care and an amazing experience for our participating plan members and employers,” says Apaly’s Founder and CEO Dr. Jerry Beinhauer, “Vitable has been a great partner in delivering virtual Advanced Primary Care across the U.S., which establishes a true personal relationship between the patient and their clinician.”

Vitable Health’s virtual Direct Primary Care, helps to ensure that every employee outside of Apaly’s in-person primary care nationwide community can still access compassionate, affordable, and high-quality care—no matter where they live.

“Apaly’s mission to bring next-generation care to the enterprise aligns perfectly with Vitable’s vision of equitable and accessible healthcare,” said Joseph Kitonga, founder and CEO of Vitable Health. “We’re honored to work with Apaly to deliver virtual coverage nationwide and to serve enterprise employees who’ve long been overlooked by traditional health plans.”

With this partnership, Apaly and Vitable Health are setting a new standard in enterprise health benefits by ensuring that care is not bound by location. As more companies operate remotely or across multiple states, the need for scalable and inclusive healthcare access has never been more urgent.

Apaly currently serves large Fortune 500 employers, among others. With Vitable Health now integrated into the Apaly marketplace, these companies can guarantee seamless virtual access to primary care, mental health, free prescriptions, and care navigation for tens of thousands of people, no matter where they live.

“This is a major step toward closing the coverage gap for employees left out of traditional coverage networks,” Kitonga added. “We’re proud to be working with Apaly to help employers deliver care that’s both modern and meaningful.”

About Vitable Health

Vitable Health is the health benefits platform making healthcare better for everyday workers. With a focus on real access over red tape, Vitable Health offers employers affordable, ACA-compliant health benefit solutions—including MEC and MVP plans, ICHRA and QSEHRA options, Direct Primary Care, Dental and Vision coverage, and Hospital Indemnity. Every plan includes access to primary care visits, mental health services, and over 1,000 covered prescriptions and labs with zero out-of-pocket costs. To date, Vitable Health has raised $25 million from top-tier investors such as First Round Capital, Y Combinator, Cherryrock Capital, Citi Bank’s Impact Fund, Commerce Ventures, Jack Altman, Michael Seibel, Immad Akhund, and SoftBank Opportunity Fund. Learn more at vitablehealth.com.

About Apaly

Apaly is an Advanced Primary Care marketplace built for large enterprises, connecting leading employers with best-in-class APC providers across the country. Through curated partnerships and cutting-edge health benefit infrastructure, Apaly helps large Fortune 500 companies to offer more personalized, proactive care to their teams. Learn more at apaly.com.