Forbes Global Properties Expands to Romania with Leading Brokerage ANG Luxury Properties

BUCHAREST, Romania--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Forbes Global Properties, an international network of selected real estate brokerages that connects buyers and sellers to the world’s most exceptional properties, is pleased to announce the addition of ANG Luxury Properties. With a deep commitment to excellence and a proven track record of successful transactions, ANG will exclusively represent the brand in Bucharest and other premier markets including Cluj, Iași, Brașov, Timișoara, and Romania’s coveted Black Sea coast.

Led by real estate visionaries Nicoleta and Alexandru Manea, ANG has established itself as Romania’s authority in high-end real estate, uniquely focusing on properties above €1 million. Backed by over 14 years of respected industry experience with more than €300 million in closed sales, the firm brings unrivaled expertise to the dynamic and evolving market.

ANG offers a full suite of tailored services for both sellers and buyers navigating Romania’s high-end real estate market. For sellers, the firm provides professional property valuations, strategic marketing campaigns, and expert guidance in property management consultancy—ensuring maximum visibility and value. Buyers benefit from access to exclusive residences, each selected for its architectural excellence, design quality, and distinctive character.

“ANG Luxury Properties embodies the level of expertise, discretion, and commitment to quality that defines our global network,” said Michael Jalbert, CEO, Forbes Global Properties. “Their in-depth knowledge of Romania’s evolving high-end market and results-driven approach make them a natural fit for our brand.”

“We are honored to join the Forbes Global Properties network,” said Nicoleta Manea, CEO, ANG Luxury Properties. “This partnership elevates our reach and reinforces our mission: to deliver world-class real estate experiences in Romania, connecting distinguished clients with extraordinary properties.”

“Forbes Global Properties is the missing link that allows us to connect Romanian clients seeking international homes with foreign investors looking to relocate their families or businesses to Romania. Through this global network, we can deliver premium consultancy backed by the world’s top professionals,” said Sorin Raia, Managing Partner, ANG Luxury Properties.

ANG’s flagship development projects reflect its vision and leadership in shaping Romania’s luxury landscape. Among them is the Radisson Blu Hotel & Residences Mamaia, a landmark oceanfront project developed by the Manea’s Monarc Properties. In addition, ANG is spearheading the creation of Romania’s first Branded Residence operated by Radisson Blu. Designed for discerning local and international investors, the project pairs outstanding rental yields with long-term appreciation.

“We created Radisson Blu Hotel & Residences Mamaia, Romania’s first branded residences, to attract foreign investors by offering international quality and strong ROI—still a key advantage in Romania,” said Alexandru Manea, CEO of Monarc Properties.

The exclusive worldwide residential real estate partner of Forbes, Forbes Global Properties provides branding and marketing services to the world’s premier real estate firms and is now represented by real estate agents across 28 countries in more than 600 locations. As members of this exclusive network, ANG will benefit from Forbes’ engaged audience of more than 167 million to connect, inspire, and inform affluent potential homebuyers and sellers about the finest properties for sale globally.

Homes are presented across Forbes and Forbes Global Properties print, digital, and social media channels and paired with expert commentary, timely market data, and top-tier editorials. ANG’s prime residential listings will also be showcased on forbesglobalproperties.com, a curated collection of high-value, quality home listings.

About ANG Luxury Properties

Led by Nicoleta and Alexandru Manea, ANG Luxury Properties is the country’s leading real estate firm specializing in ultra-premium residential sales. With over €300 million in closed transactions and a client portfolio that spans investors, developers, and high-net-worth individuals, ANG is recognized for its discretion, integrity, and market expertise. Its standout developments include the Radisson Blu Hotel & Residences Mamaia and Romania’s first branded residential complex operated by Radisson Blu. Learn more at www.angluxury.ro.

About Forbes Global Properties

Led by the world’s foremost independent residential brokers and industry veterans, Forbes Global Properties is the exclusive real estate partner of Forbes. Our members connect discerning buyers and sellers of the most exceptional properties worldwide. Leveraging Forbes’s worldwide reach and digital monthly audience of more than 167 million, our listings tell the stories that make our properties unique. Established in 2020, our invitation-only network spans more than 600 locations and comprises over 20,000 property experts across the U.S., Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Mexico, the Middle East, New Zealand, and Europe. For more information, visit forbesglobalproperties.com.