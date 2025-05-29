AM Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications and Upgrades Credit Ratings of Velocity Specialty Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has removed from under review with developing implications and upgraded the Financial Strength Rating to A (Excellent) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “a” (Excellent) from “a-” (Excellent) of Velocity Specialty Insurance Company (VSIC) (Wilmington, Delaware). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (rating) is stable.

The ratings reflect VSIC’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The removal from under review with developing implications and rating upgrades reflect the completion of VSIC’s acquisition by FM Group (FM) in early May 2025. Due to the implicit and explicit support received as a recently acquired entity, as well as the higher ratings and larger capital base of its new parent, a notch of rating enhancement was extended to VSIC’s Long-Term ICR. FM intends to utilize VSIC to add excess and surplus lines capabilities to augment its core business and broaden its reach in the middle market property segment. In addition, technology and analytical innovations created at VSIC are expected to be integrated into FM’s businesses, where applicable. The company also benefits from FM participating as a quota share reinsurer on its most recent program.

