eClinicalWorks and healow Genie to Assist Large Georgia Pain Management Institute Manage Substantial Influx of Patient Calls

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced that Alliance Spine and Pain Centers has selected the first-of-its-kind, EHR-agnostic, AI-powered contact center solution, healow® Genie, to manage the rising number of incoming patient calls. The AI-powered contact center solution will effectively manage a large volume of calls and quickly provide a resolution to common patient queries like requests, refills, references, and billing questions. The AI technology will allow medical staff to focus on complex questions that require immediate attention.

“I believe that healow Genie can help us data mine our calls,” said Cheraire Lyons, Vice President of Revenue Cycle at Alliance Spine and Pain Centers. “What I mean by that is understanding what type of calls are coming in and directing them to the right place the first time. Being able to answer those calls more efficiently allows us to speed up wait times.”

She further added, “It will significantly help improve patient experience, knowing that they can call and talk to someone about a procedure they're preparing to have or just getting feedback on questions related to their care, making them feel heard.”

Alliance Spine and Pain Centers has 20 locations across Georgia, and its team, which includes best-in-class physicians, medical professionals, and administrators, is dedicated to bringing relief to people suffering from chronic pain. One of its biggest challenges is managing the ever-increasing number of incoming patient calls. While the practice has two call centers, one dedicated to handling billing questions, the long wait time makes the patients call back or leave a voicemail. The medical staff often must manage voicemails or telephone encounters simultaneously.

By offering patients 24/7 access to vital health information via voice call, text, or chatbot with zero waiting time, healow Genie can significantly help enhance patient satisfaction, reduce administrative burdens on staff, and lower overall operational costs.

"By transforming the way medical practices connect with their patients, healow Genie is bringing the future of patient engagement to the present," said Girish Navani, CEO of eClinicalWorks. “The integration with healow Genie can manage routine tasks like appointment scheduling and medication refills, allowing medical staff to focus on delivering quality care.”

healow Genie offers a comprehensive suite of features, including patient self-service, an intelligent assistant, automated after-hours service, and conversational smart campaigns.

Hear from Cheraire Lyons in this video to learn more about the practice’s story and how they expect healow Genie to improve efficiency and patient satisfaction.

About Alliance Spine and Pain Centers

With 20 locations across Georgia, Alliance Spine and Pain Centers is dedicated to bringing real relief to people suffering from chronic pain. The practice’s team includes best-in-class physicians, medical professionals, and administrators. Together, they provide their patients with the best pain management treatment while leading the way to the future of pain relief. For more information, visit www.spinepains.com.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks® was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 180,000 providers and nearly 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and X/Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.

About healow Genie

healow® Genie is a first-of-its-kind, EHR-agnostic, AI-powered contact center solution designed to enhance patient engagement by providing patients 24/7 access to vital health information via voice call, text, or chatbot. It offers a comprehensive suite of features, including patient self-service, intelligent assistant, automated after-hours service, and conversational smart campaigns. Genie improves patient satisfaction, reduces administrative burdens on staff, and lowers overall operational costs. For more information, visit genie.healow.com.