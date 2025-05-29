Wells Fargo Confirms Termination of 2015 OCC Agreements

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today confirmed that the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency’s 2015 agreements relating to the company’s previously held financial subsidiaries have terminated. This is the thirteenth consent order closed by Wells Fargo’s regulators since 2019 and the seventh since the beginning of the year. The company’s one remaining consent order is the 2018 consent order with the Federal Reserve Board.

