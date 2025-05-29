-

Wells Fargo Confirms Termination of 2015 OCC Agreements

original Exterior of a Wells Fargo bank (Photo: Wells Fargo)

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today confirmed that the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency’s 2015 agreements relating to the company’s previously held financial subsidiaries have terminated. This is the thirteenth consent order closed by Wells Fargo’s regulators since 2019 and the seventh since the beginning of the year. The company’s one remaining consent order is the 2018 consent order with the Federal Reserve Board.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 34 on Fortune’s 2024 rankings of America’s largest corporations.

Contacts

Media
Dana Ripley, 404-606-0935
dana.e.ripley@wellsfargo.com

Investor Relations
John Campbell, 415-396-0523
john.m.campbell@wellsfargo.com

