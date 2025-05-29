Naples Soap Company Engages Samson Marshall to Drive Expansion and Operational Excellence

NAPLES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Naples Soap Company, Inc. (OTCQB: NASO), a pioneering health and wellness brand offering premium-quality skin and hair care products, today announced the engagement of Samson Marshall Inc. to help expand the Naples Soap brand and to scale the business sustainably.

With experience spanning over 17 countries, Samson Marshall has been instrumental in launching more than 30,000 miles of supply chain routes and has raised over $200 million in external financing across three continents. Their team is comprised of seasoned professionals with backgrounds in multinational conglomerates such as PepsiCo, L'Oréal, and Nestlé, bringing a wealth of expertise to their client engagements.

Deanna Wallin, Founder and CEO of Naples Soap Company, commented, “This collaboration with Samson Marshall represents a monumental step forward for our Company. Their extensive expertise in global expansion and operational efficiencies can empower us to scale our business and broaden our reach while upholding our commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative products.”

About Samson Marshall

Samson Marshall Inc. is a management consulting firm based in Miami, Florida, specializing in supporting emerging companies in the consumer goods, health and wellness, and technology sectors. The firm offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to facilitate international expansion, operational efficiency, and sustainable growth.

About Naples Soap Company, Inc.

Founded in 2009, Naples Soap Company is a supplier of over 600 bath, body and personal care products. Products are sold at the Company’s 13 retail stores in Florida, online at www.naplessoap.com, and in stores throughout the United States via the Company’s wholesale division.

