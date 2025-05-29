Flexa and Nexus Wallet Team up to Revolutionize Digital Asset Spending Across North America

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flexa, the leading digital payment network, and Nexus, the new decentralized wallet redefining asset management from the Litecoin Foundation, are making spending Litecoin in the real world easier than ever. Through a new integration with the Flexa SDK, Nexus Wallet users can now enjoy instant, secure payments at over 41,000 locations across North America, turning their digital assets into seamless purchasing power.

By embedding Flexa’s advanced payment infrastructure into Nexus Wallet, the partnership delivers a seamless way for Nexus Wallet users to pay with digital currencies. Whether buying groceries, dining out, or shopping for essentials, transactions are processed instantly and securely, eliminating the friction typically associated with digital payments.

“Flexa is pushing relentlessly toward a future in which digital asset payments are a seamless part of everyday life,” said Daniel McCabe, co-founder and CEO of Flexa. “This new integration with Nexus Wallet empowers users to unlock the true utility of their digital assets—no barriers, no compromises—while giving merchants a trusted solution that just works. Together, we’re turning the promise of digital payments into a reality for millions.”

This integration allows Nexus Wallet to take full advantage of growing merchant acceptance of digital currencies, bridging the gap between innovative blockchain technology and real-world spending. In turn, merchants who enable Flexa benefit from guaranteed settlement and zero chargebacks, simplifying the process of accepting digital payments and driving the broader adoption of digital assets.

“Our collaboration with Flexa marks a significant milestone in our mission to empower users with seamless and secure digital asset management,” said Loshan T, Lead Developer of Nexus Wallet. “By integrating the Flexa SDK, we're enabling our users to effortlessly utilize their digital assets for everyday transactions, bridging the gap between digital holdings and real-world spending.”

Flexa and Nexus Wallet’s collaboration signals a significant step forward in the adoption of digital payments. Together, they are shaping a future where digital currencies are seamlessly integrated into everyday commerce, offering users and merchants a fast, secure, and practical payment solution.

Flexa is the global leader in pure-digital payments, providing merchants and developers with innovative tools for commerce. Flexa’s solutions enable the acceptance of digital assets across various points of sale, offering instant authorization, complete fraud resistance, and flexible payouts. Founded in 2018, Flexa’s mission is to help sellers thrive in the next era of commerce.

Nexus Wallet is a next-generation blockchain platform designed to empower users with secure and user-friendly ways to manage and spend their Litecoin. With a focus on privacy and control, Nexus Wallet simplifies cryptocurrency transactions, making digital payments practical for everyday use. Committed to innovation, Nexus Wallet is rebuilding the internet from the ground up.