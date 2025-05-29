Render Networks Expands Partner Ecosystem with VETRO Integration to Advance Broadband Deployment at Scale

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Render Networks, the leader in network construction management software, has announced a new integration with VETRO FiberMap through the Render Connector platform, transforming how network operators capture and manage as-built construction data. By automating the daily flow of field-verified redlines from Render to VETRO’s fiber management system, this integration reduces errors and speeds up service activation.

“At Irby, our OSP team relies on Render and VETRO every day to manage complex builds. Their seamless integration benefits both us and our clients who get real-time visibility and full transparency throughout construction. With accurate as-built data flowing between platforms, we can move faster, turn up services sooner, and ensure confidence in network integrity,” said Loren Faulkenberry, OSP Planning Supervisor at Irby.

For years, the handover of as-built records has been a major friction point in broadband deployments with paper-based redlines, reports, and re-digitization of constructed assets. These gaps lead to inconsistencies, delay customer turn-ups, and ultimately drive up long-term maintenance costs. With this new API-based integration, real-time construction updates flow directly into VETRO, preserving field accuracy and eliminating the risk of data loss or delay.

"Our collaboration with VETRO reflects a shared commitment to accelerating broadband deployment through digital automation,” said Rob Laudati, Vice President of Product and Partnerships at Render Networks. “With the Render Connector for VETRO, builders and operators can now rely on seamless access to rich as-built field data directly within their operational systems."

The Render Connector for VETRO is the latest in a series of strategic collaborations Render is advancing through its partner ecosystem — a growing network of technology leaders working together to accelerate broadband network deployment through open, API-driven interoperability. At Fiber Connect 2025 (Booth #310), Render will be highlighting the Connector for VETRO along with several new partnerships across the deployment lifecycle, including:

EXFO - Delivering market leading test measurement results directly within the task closeout process, providing immediate QA verification for faster activation.

D8aVerse by Essentia - Aligning advanced pre-construction pole audit technology with Render’s workflow management to accelerate make-ready work.

Camvio - Automating the drop connection process to reduce time to service and improve the customer activation experience.

“By investing in our partner ecosystem, we are removing the data silos that slow down broadband deployment,” added Laudati. “By connecting best-in-class technologies across the entire network lifecycle, we are helping builders and operators deliver faster, smarter, and more resilient infrastructure to the communities they serve.”

About Render Networks

Founded in 2013 with a mission to build and connect communities faster, Render has a successful history of streamlining large-scale network infrastructure projects for operators and construction teams. Its digital construction management platform automates manual tasks, intelligently optimizes resource productivity, and eliminates process inefficiencies to deliver real-time progress transparency and enable networks to be built faster. For more information, visit www.rendernetworks.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.