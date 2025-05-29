Camco Manufacturing Selects RELEX Solutions to Unify Demand, Inventory and Supply Planning

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Camco, the leading after-market parts manufacturer using innovative and advanced technology to engineer solutions for simpler, safer, and more enjoyable outdoor living has selected RELEX Solutions, provider of unified supply chain and retail planning solutions, to implement the RELEX demand, supply, and inventory planning solutions.

Camco's decision to implement the RELEX software aligns with and enables their goal to work more closely with their customers. By leveraging machine learning (ML) demand planning and forecast collaboration with key customers, RELEX software will support advances in their planning processes, further improving product availability while streamlining costs.

With a strong commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience while maintaining operational efficiency, Camco recognizes the importance of optimizing their demand, supply, and inventory planning management. By selecting RELEX, they aim to leverage advanced technology and expertise to achieve their goals.

The RELEX platform will serve Camco's three distribution centers throughout the United States, leading to substantial enhancements in forecast accuracy and ensuring optimized production. The system will ensure that the right products are produced in the right quantity to meet their demand, while maintaining the ideal level of safety stock.

Camco is implementing RELEX to transform their sales and operations planning processes. This transition from spreadsheet-based, manual planning to an automated and scalable platform is a key part of their IT transformation strategy. With RELEX, Camco will be able to produce more accurate demand forecasts, improve collaboration with key retail customers, and optimize inventory levels across approximately 4,000 SKUs.

By automating these processes, Camco aims to reduce manual interventions, improve service levels, and more efficiently manage seasonal demand fluctuations—all aligned with their goal to achieve higher product availability and align inventory with company objectives.

"Our decision to select RELEX Solutions is a positive step in Camco's IT transformation. RELEX offers us the advanced technology and supply chain expertise that we need to further improve our forecast accuracy, optimize production, and reduce inventory costs, all of which is allowing us to better serve our customers," says Danielle Conner, Camco Chief Operating Officer.

RELEX partner London Consulting Group will facilitate the implementation and bring their manufacturing expertise to assist Camco with their supply chain transformation leveraging RELEX Solutions.

“London Consulting Group is thrilled to support Camco in enhancing their forecasting processes and strengthening alignment with crucial customers,” stated Daniel Campos, CEO of London Consulting Group. “We are assisting top-tier manufacturers, such as Camco, in maximizing the advantages of collaborating through the RELEX platform to eliminate waste in the supply chain.”

“We’re pleased to bring the proven success of RELEX in forecasting accuracy and adaptable, no-code planning solutions to Camco’s supply chain,” says Mikko Kärkkäinen, CEO and Co-founder of RELEX Solutions. “Camco’s commitment to operational excellence and growth reflects a shared vision, and we look forward to supporting them in delivering value to their customers and retail partners both now and in the future.”

About RELEX

RELEX Solutions delivers a unified platform for retail, manufacturing, and supply chain planning, enabled by proven AI technology. We help retailers, manufacturers, and consumer goods companies optimize demand forecasting, replenishment, merchandising, pricing and promotions, supply chain operations, and production planning across the end-to-end value chain. Companies like ADUSA, AutoZone, Coles, Circle K, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, M&S Food, PetSmart, Rituals, The Home Depot, and Systemair trust RELEX to increase product availability, boost sales, deliver actionable insights, improve sustainability, and drive profitable growth. Learn more at: https://www.relexsolutions.com/customers/