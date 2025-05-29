Rujo Boots Named Official Boot Partner of OK Wildcatters

OKLAHOMA CITY & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Oklahoma Wildcatters, one of the premier teams in the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) league, and Rujo Boots are pleased to announce that they have entered into a partnership where Rujo Boots will be the team's Official Boot Partner.

We are confident that through our partnership with Rujo, we will pique the interest of the PBR audience, heighten the experience for fans, and accelerate growth for both parties. Share

The partnership commences as the Wildcatters enter their second PBR Camping World Team Series season. The PBR team series kicks off in Oklahoma with Wildcatters Days taking place from July 11-13 at Paycom Center. Prior to the homestand events, Wildcatters' Head Coach and two-time PBR World Champion J.B. Mauney will be receiving the coveted Ring of Honor at PBR's 2025 Heroes & Legends Ceremony on July 10.

"Our partnership with the Wildcatters kicks off at a momentous time, celebrating the extraordinary achievements of J.B. Mauney," said George Baker, Operating Partner of Rujo Boots. "As a digital-first Western wear brand, it is a boon to affiliate with such an iconic figure in bull riding while working strategically with Wildcatters CEO Brandon Bates to drive greater value for our organizations."

Founded in 2021, Rujo quickly established itself as a leading purveyor of exotic leather boots, luxury accessories, and refined Western apparel. Designed in Dallas and handmade in Léon, Mexico—the Cowboy Boot Capital of the World—Rujo's men's and women's boots seamlessly merge artisanal craftsmanship with modern comfort. The product range continues to grow with the additions of crisp bamboo-cotton pearl snap shirts, premium leather wallets and bags, belt buckles, and trucker hats.

As part of the Rujo PBR Series, Rujo and the Oklahoma Wildcatters also plan to launch co-branded apparel and accessories for fans, which will be available throughout the season.

"Rujo is a perfect fit for our team," commented Bates. "The brand fearlessly entered the Western wear space and readily gained recognition for the quality, comfort, and value of their products. We are confident that through our partnership with Rujo, we will pique the interest of the PBR audience, heighten the experience for fans, and accelerate growth for both parties."

PBR's team format, introduced in 2022, has transformed bull riding into a high-octane team competition with home events, fan bases, and season-long standings. Each athlete represents not only their personal brand but their team's identity. Led by Mauney, the Wildcatters enter the 2025 series with a legendary coach, avid followers, and championship aspirations. With Rujo Boots behind them, the team can take to the dirt with the confidence of looking and feeling great.

Shop the Rujo collection at rujoboots.com and subscribe to Rujo's emails and SMS to find out about upcoming products, promotions, and Wildcatters ticket giveaways.

About Rujo Boots:

Rujo Boots crafts premium and exotic leather boots, quality accessories, and refined Western apparel for the modern consumer. Designed in Dallas, Texas, and handmade in León, Mexico (the Cowboy Boot Capital of the World), Rujo's products are delivered directly to customer's doorsteps across the United States, providing high-value goods at a better price. Committed to quality and craftsmanship through production to customer communication, Rujo celebrates its community of enthusiasts who share their passion for Western wear and the confidence and comfort they discover in their purchases. Find out more at rujoboots.com.

About Oklahoma Wildcatters:

The Oklahoma Wildcatters, a PBR (Professional Bull Riders) team based at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, are owned by FJS Ventures—a sports and entertainment holding company founded by Talor Gooch and Preston Lyon.

Talor Gooch, a seasoned professional golfer and the 2023 LIV Golf Player of the Year, hails from Midwest City, Oklahoma, and is an alumnus of Oklahoma State University. Beyond his athletic achievements, Gooch is dedicated to philanthropy, focusing on uplifting and empowering children in Oklahoma through the Talor Gooch Foundation.