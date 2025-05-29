-

DDC Enterprise Expands Bitcoin Treasury with Acquisition of 79 BTC and Announces Partnership with Hex Trust for Secure Custody and Trading Execution Services

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DDC Enterprise Limited (NYSE: DDC) today announced the acquisition of 79 Bitcoin (BTC) as part of its ongoing Bitcoin accumulation strategy. This strategic purchase reinforces DDC’s commitment to leveraging Bitcoin’s scarcity-driven value proposition as a core component of its treasury reserve portfolio. DDC issued 580,187 class A ordinary shares in exchange for the new BTC purchase. BTC per 1,000 DDC shares increased from 0.006122 to 0.024963, up 400%.

In tandem with this acquisition, DDC has entered into a partnership with Hex Trust, a globally recognized digital asset financial institution specializing in institutional-grade custody, staking, and markets services. As one of the key custodians within DDC’s newly established dynamic custodian network, Hex Trust will provide institutional-grade custody and trading execution services , designed to ensure the security and scalability of the Company’s rapidly growing Bitcoin holdings.

Strategic Expansion and Scarcity Alignment
The purchase of 79 BTC underscores DDC’s conviction in Bitcoin’s role as a scarce digital asset, capped at 21 million coins, and its potential to act as a long-term hedge against inflationary pressures. This purchase follows DDC’s initial 21 BTC purchase on 23 May 2025, further solidifying the Company’s position as a corporate adopter of Bitcoin’s value proposition. Total BTC holding is 100.

“Bitcoin’s immutable scarcity and decentralized architecture align perfectly with our vision for a resilient treasury strategy,” said Norma Chu, Founder, Chairwoman, and CEO of DDC. “Our partnership with Hex Trust ensures that our growing Bitcoin portfolio is safeguarded with institutional-grade security, enabling us to scale confidently as we continue to execute on our digital asset strategy.”

“As institutions reimagine their treasury strategies, Bitcoin is increasingly being recognized as a long-term reserve asset,” said Alessio Quaglini, CEO & Co-founder, Hex Trust. “Hex Trust provides the trusted infrastructure to enable this shift—providing secure custody, compliant trading execution under a fully regulated framework. We’re proud to support DDC’s forward-looking Bitcoin Reserve Strategy and to deliver secure, institutional-grade access to Bitcoin.”

About Hex Trust

Established in 2018, Hex Trust offers regulated institutional digital asset custody, staking, and markets services to builders, investors, and service providers. Get access to our comprehensive, secure, and regulated suite of services built on our proprietary and fully integrated infrastructure.

For more information, visit Hextrust.com or follow Hex Trust on LinkedIn, X, and Telegram.

