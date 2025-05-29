Medavie Blue Cross Leads Digital Transformation in Disability Business with FINEOS Platform

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FINEOS Corporation (ASX:FCL) announced today that Medavie Blue Cross, a leading benefits provider for health, drug and disability insurance, has successfully commenced managing Individual Life and Disability Claims on their existing FINEOS Platform. In consolidating both Individual Life and Group Life & Disability claims on a single, unified platform, Medavie Blue Cross will further strengthen its operational excellence and customer-centric service.

By consolidating on the FINEOS Platform, Medavie Blue Cross is driving operational excellence, empowering teams, and reimagining the claims experience for clients across Canada. Share

Speaking about the go-live, FINEOS CEO, Michael Kelly, said, “Medavie Blue Cross has been leading the way in Group Disability claims management with FINEOS. Expanding to include Individual Life claims in one platform marks a significant milestone, demonstrating our shared commitment to innovation, operational efficiency and a seamless customer experience.”

Rebecca Smith, Director, Life & Disability Services at Medavie Blue Cross, noted, “We're excited about the possibilities this opens up for our organization and our clients. By unifying our claims management system, we're not just improving efficiency; we're reimagining the entire claims experience and empowering our talented team to deliver exceptional service. This transition reinforces our position as an industry leader in disability management and in embracing digital transformation to set new standards.”

About Medavie Blue Cross

Medavie Blue Cross is a leading all-in-one private health insurer and Canada’s largest private administrator of federal and provincial government-sponsored health programs. We manage and insure health benefits for nearly 1 in 10 Canadians and provide timely access to quality health care through a comprehensive suite of innovative products and services. Together with Medavie Health Services, a national leader in primary health care solutions and Canada’s largest contracted provider of emergency medical services, we’re part of Medavie — a not-for-profit health solutions partner committed to improving the wellbeing of Canadians.

About FINEOS Corporation

FINEOS is a leading global provider of SaaS core systems for life, accident, and health insurers. The FINEOS Platform for Employee Benefits is purpose-built for group, absence, and supplemental benefits, providing seamless integration and automation. More than 40 customers in North America rely on FINEOS, including 7 of the 10 largest employee benefits insurers in the U.S. and 70% of group insurance in Australia. With a global workforce, FINEOS partners with innovative, forward-thinking insurers in North America, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.