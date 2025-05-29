Brown-Forman Announces Significant Evolution in U.S. Distribution

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BFA,BFB) today announced the successful completion of its Request for Proposal (RFP) process for portfolio distribution in select markets across the United States. The company named new distributors for 13 markets, a transition that will involve seven new distributor organizations. The company will maintain its current distributor network in the remaining markets where the RFP was conducted.

These carefully considered decisions underscore Brown-Forman’s enduring commitment to ensure its brands have the dedication, focus, investment, and route-to-market capabilities needed to succeed in the increasingly dynamic beverage alcohol industry.

“This milestone marks an exciting evolution in our U.S. strategy, building upon our commitment to elevate our premium spirits portfolio and reach consumers in impactful ways,” said Michael Masick, executive vice president and president, Americas, Brown-Forman. “This process has enabled us to evolve existing relationships, form new ones, and, in every instance, align around a common vision for Brown-Forman brands and a strategy to achieve our collective aspirations.”

Robinson Brown IV, senior vice president and managing director, USA & Canada, Brown-Forman, added, “This is Brown-Forman's first significant change to our U.S. route-to-consumer landscape in more than 60 years. These decisions were taken with great thought and care, and we believe they will bring tremendous opportunities for growth in the years and decades to come. Together, we will share Brown-Forman’s iconic family of brands with consumers across the U.S., fueling accelerated momentum and achieving new levels of success.”

Brown continued, “I would also like to recognize and thank all of our distributors, whose dedication and expertise over the years have been foundational to establishing Brown-Forman’s strong presence across these markets. Though our relationships may be evolving, their dedication and hard work have been instrumental in building the strong foundation upon which this next chapter of growth will be built.”

Announced today, the following distributors will, beginning August 1, 2025, represent the Brown-Forman portfolio of brands in the states listed:

Johnson Brothers: Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Texas

Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Texas Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits: Louisiana and New York; Continued alignment in Arkansas, Kansas, Massachusetts, Missouri, and Rhode Island

Louisiana and New York; Continued alignment in Arkansas, Kansas, Massachusetts, Missouri, and Rhode Island Columbia Distributing : Washington

: Washington Keg-1 River City: Kentucky

Kentucky Oklahoma Spirits Alliance, a partnership with Capital, LDF, & Fisher 59 Distributors : Oklahoma

: Oklahoma Reyes Beverage Group: Hawaii; California (announced February 2025, effective May 2025)

Hawaii; California (announced February 2025, effective May 2025) Specialty Imports: Alaska

These distributor partners were selected for their proven track records, strong capabilities, and shared commitment to accelerate growth of Brown-Forman’s iconic brands. In addition, as a result of the reshaping of the company’s U.S. distributor relationship landscape, Breakthru Beverage Group (BBG) will become the company’s largest national distributor partner, covering 14 key markets across the U.S. and Canada.

This announcement marks the conclusion of Brown-Forman's RFP process for the U.S. open states.

Brown-Forman Corporation has been building exceptional spirits brands for more than 150 years, responsibly upholding our founding promise of "Nothing Better in the Market." Our portfolio of premium brands includes the Jack Daniel's Family of Brands, Woodford Reserve, Herradura, el Jimador, Korbel, New Mix, Old Forester, The Glendronach, Glenglassaugh, Benriach, Diplomático Rum, Chambord, Gin Mare, Fords Gin, Slane, and Coopers' Craft.

