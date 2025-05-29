Consortium for State and Regional Interoperability (CSRI) Announces New York eHealth Collaborative (NYeC) as Newest Member

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Consortium for State and Regional Interoperability (CSRI), a collection of the nation’s largest and most robust nonprofit health data networks, announced today the addition of its latest member, New York eHealth Collaborative (NYeC). A nonprofit organization working to improve healthcare and patient outcomes by collaboratively leading, connecting, and integrating health information exchange (HIE) across the state of New York, NYeC is joining founding CSRI members Contexture, CRISP, CyncHealth, Indiana Health Information Exchange, and Manifest MedEx.

“Adding NYeC as a member of CSRI clearly strengthens our organization,” said John Kansky, Board President, CSRI and CEO, Indiana Health Information Exchange. “The thought-leadership and industry influence of NYeC will help us advance our vision of a health data utility in every state. Growing our membership with partners like NYeC will enable CSRI to further the work of health data utilities across the country.”

In the health data utility (HDU) model, a single organization or a jointly governed cooperative of a small number of organizations, ideally operated by a not-for-profit organization with multi-stakeholder governance, seeks to meet the comprehensive health data and health data analytics needs of both the public and private sectors within a state. HDUs may serve a range of specific use cases and vary in terms of maturity and the breadth of network and services they provide, but there are core functions and capabilities that are common across them, such as the ability to securely aggregate real-time health data from multiple sources and provide statewide health data analytics to support public health and Medicaid programs.

“We have the tools to transform healthcare and make lives better, but we can’t do that in silos,” said David Horrocks, NYeC CEO. “Joining CSRI is a big step to expand the work we are doing at NYeC to improve healthcare by collaboratively leading, connecting, and integrating health information exchange across the state and beyond.”

About CSRI

The Consortium for State and Regional Interoperability (CSRI) is a collection of the nation’s largest and most robust nonprofit healthcare data organizations. Collectively, our nonprofit organizations connect more than 100 million records for patients across several states and provide a wide range of services to healthcare organizations.