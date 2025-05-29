NextGen Healthcare Selected by Southwest Michigan Dermatology to Optimize Practice Management and Improve Patient Experience

REMOTE-FIRST COMPANY/PORTAGE, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NextGen Healthcare, a leading provider of innovative, cloud-based healthcare technology solutions, has been selected by Southwest Michigan Dermatology to streamline operations and support an enhanced patient experience. NextGen® Enterprise PM (practice management) will boost interoperability across locations while NextGen® Patient Engage powered by Luma equips patients to complete pre-visit intake at their own convenience and improves practice efficiency.

“Southwest Michigan Dermatology has been a longtime trusted leader in dermatology care in its communities,” said David Sides, chief executive officer, NextGen Healthcare. “We’re proud to be a part of the next phase of their journey and excited to help them Share

Locally owned and operated since 1998, Southwest Michigan Dermatology today encompasses 19 providers offering comprehensive dermatological care from medical and surgical to cosmetic dermatology. The practice opened its fifth location in fall 2024—noteworthy considering that Michigan, like many states, has a shortage of dermatologists.

“We’ve always been passionate about serving the needs of our community, and that includes making care accessible and convenient,” said Ryan Jones, DO, one of the physician owners of Southwest Michigan Dermatology. “Partnering with NextGen Healthcare gives us an opportunity to optimize practice operations while providing a better experience for our patients and our practice—a win-win.”

With the addition of NextGen® Patient Self-Scheduling powered by Luma and NextGen® Waitlist powered by Luma, patients will be able to schedule their own appointments and join waitlists for preferred appointment times from their mobile devices. NextGen® Pay powered by InstaMed will deliver a more seamless bill pay experience for patients and staff alike.

“Southwest Michigan Dermatology has been a longtime trusted leader in dermatology care in its communities,” said David Sides, chief executive officer, NextGen Healthcare. “We’re proud to be a part of the next phase of their journey and excited to help them continue to grow and provide more people with access to dermatology care.”

To learn more about how NextGen Healthcare is enhancing dermatology practices nationwide, visit NextGen.com.

About Southwest Michigan Dermatology

Southwest Michigan Dermatology is a locally founded and operated practice, proudly serving the communities of Southwest Michigan. Every aspect of care—from scheduling and check-in to clinical visits and billing—is handled by team members who live and work in the region, ensuring a personalized and community-centered experience. With its main office located at 3000 Old Centre Road in Portage, Michigan, the practice has expanded to include the Allegan Specialty Clinic, Three Rivers Clinic, Bronson Lakeview Clinic in Paw Paw, and, as of July 2024, a second full-time location in St. Joseph. Southwest Michigan Dermatology provides comprehensive medical and cosmetic dermatology services for patients of all ages, starting as young as infancy. Visit www.swmderm.com for more information.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology and data solutions. We are reimagining ambulatory healthcare with award-winning EHR, practice management and surround solutions that enable providers to deliver whole-person health and value-based care. Our highly integrated, intelligent, and interoperable solutions increase clinical quality and productivity, enrich the patient experience and drive superior financial performance. We are on a relentless quest to achieve better healthcare outcomes for all. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Instagram.