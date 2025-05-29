SoundHound AI and Allina Health Launch AI Agent to Redefine Patient Engagement

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in voice artificial intelligence, today announced its partnership with Allina Health and deployment of “Alli,” an AI agent for patient engagement, powered by its Amelia conversational AI platform.

Alli answers calls within Allina Health’s Customer Experience Center and integrates directly with Allina Health’s electronic medical record system, allowing it to instantly identify and authenticate callers. The AI agent allows patients to manage their appointments, and in the future patients will be able to refill medications, find doctors or locations, and receive answers to non-clinical questions – all without having to wait on hold. This eliminates the need for customer experience representatives to spend time on manual verification, accelerating access to care.

Since launch, Alli has significantly improved operational performance for Allina Health. Average call time has improved by 5–10 seconds, and 80% of calls are now answered in 45 seconds or less, without increasing staffing levels.

“One of our key goals is to make sure that we’re providing a market-leading patient experience,” said David Ingham, DO, Allina Health Chief Information Officer. “Alli is an extension of our team, and we’re excited to have her on board to streamline operations, reduce wait times, and deliver a faster, more seamless experience for our patients.”

By offloading routine tasks to Alli, Allina Health’s customer experience representatives are now able to focus on patients who have more complex or sensitive needs, providing the white-glove service and personalized support those situations require. Patients also benefit from increased self-service capabilities, gaining more control over their care journey through fast, convenient access to answers and actions.

“Long wait times and administrative complexity can be a huge source of stress for patients,” said Michael Anderson, Executive Vice President of Enterprise AI at SoundHound AI. “We are proud to partner with Allina Health on this important digital transformation. The organization is taking a forward-thinking approach by integrating AI to support patients with immediate, personalized assistance.”

SoundHound provides healthcare organizations with AI agents that leverage the latest in conversational and generative AI technology, ensuring reliability, security, and scalability. These AI agents are HIPAA-compliant and available across any voice- or chat-based channel to answer patient questions and automate self-service tasks through natural-language conversations.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in voice and conversational intelligence, delivers AI solutions that allow businesses to offer superior experiences to their customers. Built on proprietary technology, SoundHound’s voice AI delivers best-in-class speed and accuracy in numerous languages to product creators and service providers across retail, financial services, healthcare, automotive, smart devices, and restaurants. The company’s various groundbreaking AI-driven products include Smart Answering, Smart Ordering, Dynamic Drive-Thru, and the Amelia Platform, which powers AI Agents for enterprise. In addition, SoundHound Chat AI, a powerful voice assistant with integrated Generative AI, and Autonomics, a category-leading operations platform that automates IT processes, have allowed SoundHound to power millions of products and services, and processes billions of interactions each year for world class businesses.

About Allina Health

Allina Health is dedicated to the prevention and treatment of illness and enhancing the greater health of individuals, families and communities throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin. A nonprofit health care system, Allina Health cares for patients from beginning to end-of-life through its 90+ clinics, 12 hospital campuses, 13 retail pharmacies, and many specialty care centers and specialty medical services, home care, and emergency medical transportation services. Learn more at allinahealth.org and join us on Facebook, X , Instagram and LinkedIn.