One Peak Makes 6x Return on Sale of Leading AI-Driven Legal Operations Platform Brightflag to Wolters Kluwer

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--One Peak, a leading specialist growth equity investor, announces that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its interest in Shine Analytics Limited (“Brightflag”) to Wolters Kluwer (Euronext: WKL), a global leader in information solutions, software and services for professionals. Brightflag is the leading AI-driven legal operations platform, enabling corporate legal departments globally to drive visibility, automation and cost-control across the legal function.

One Peak made a significant minority investment in Brightflag in December 2020, backing a strong and experienced management team led by Ian Nolan and Alex Kelly, with the goal of building a category-defining leader within the large and rapidly growing enterprise legal management market. One Peak partnered closely with Brightflag to accelerate growth through international expansion and AI-led product innovation, establishing Brightflag as the leading AI-driven legal operations platform globally and growing revenues more than 5x since One Peak’s investment.

Ian Nolan, Co-Founder and CEO of Brightflag, said “We’re incredibly proud of what we have achieved over the past years and One Peak has been instrumental in helping us realize our global ambitions. The One Peak team’s deep knowledge of the legal technology sector and their growth-oriented operational expertise has been invaluable to our success and expansion.”

Alex Kelly, Co-Founder and COO of Brightflag, added “From the early days of our partnership, One Peak distinguished itself as a trusted and passionate supporter of our vision. They’ve stood by us through thick and thin, bringing not only a deep understanding of our business and product but also acting as invaluable sparring partners at every stage. We’re deeply thankful for their belief in Brightflag and the collaborative spirit they brought to our journey.”

Humbert de Liedekerke Beaufort, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of One Peak, added “It has been a true privilege to partner with Ian, Alex, and the entire Brightflag team on their incredible journey. From day one, their vision, drive, and unwavering commitment to transforming legal operations set them apart. We’re proud to have played a part in their growth story and are deeply grateful for the trust, collaboration, and shared ambition that defined our partnership. We wish them continued success in this exciting new chapter.”

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to complete in June 2025. Brightflag and its shareholders were advised by William Blair, Proskauer Rose and Maples.

One Peak is a leading specialist growth equity firm that invests in technology companies in the scale-up phase. One Peak provides growth capital, operating expertise, and access to its extensive network to exceptional entrepreneurs, with a view to help transform innovative and rapidly growing businesses into lasting, category-defining leaders. One Peak’s investments include Akur8, Ardoq, Cymulate, Deepki, Docplanner, Iplicit, Keepit, Lucca, Neo4j, PandaDoc, Spryker, and many others. To learn more, visit www.onepeak.tech.