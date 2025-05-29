Mixpanel Unites Leading Brands to Shape the Future of Digital Analytics With an Evolved Americas Customer Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mixpanel, a leader in enterprise digital analytics, today announced the members of its 2025 Customer Advisory Board (CAB) for North America and LATAM, a strategic initiative designed to guide the company’s vision and evolution towards accelerating innovation of enterprise digital experiences. The CAB brings together senior leaders from some of the world’s most influential companies—including McDonald’s, AMC Networks, Ro, Olo, Zola and others — to shape the next generation of innovation in digital experiences.

Customer expectations are evolving rapidly in the age of AI, pressuring enterprises to deliver more personalized, data-driven experiences with less friction and faster decision-making. According to Gartner, 63% of enterprises cite improved decision-making as the top reason for investing in analytics1. Yet an Oracle study found that 85% of business leaders say the growing volume of data is actually making decisions more complicated2. Meanwhile, McKinsey reports that organizations with aligned leadership on data strategy are twice as likely to achieve analytics success3. Mixpanel’s Customer Advisory Board (CAB) brings together enterprise leaders navigating this complexity to co-create solutions that deliver measurable, business-critical impact.

The CAB includes 30 senior leaders globally, with 10 in North America. These 10 North American members hold executive positions across product, marketing, data, and analytics roles at several global organizations. These leaders’ direction and insights will aid Mixpanel’s strategic shift moving beyond product analytics to a platform that ties metrics to business outcomes. This collaborative forum will shape the future of AI, analytics, governance and composability through building, scaling and customizing various interoperable solutions.

“Enterprises have more data than ever, but turning it into decisions still lags behind. With the rise of LLMs and renewed urgency around self-serve analytics, now is a critical moment to redefine how teams work with data. Mixpanel has long led the way in no-SQL self-serve analytics—and with our global enterprise customers, we’re shaping what’s next,” said Amir Movafaghi, CEO of Mixpanel. “Our CAB is central to this effort, helping us co-build a platform that turns fragmented insight into decisions that scale—from the product team to the boardroom.”

Mixpanel’s executive team – including Amy Hsuan, chief customer and revenue officer; Edward Hsu, chief product officer; and Melike Abacioglu Gunes, vice president of marketing – lead the CAB’s collaborative efforts to reinforce decision-making with analytics as a competitive advantage, not just a capability. Kalina Bryant, Principal and Head of Customer Engagement, is architecting and scaling the program globally showing Mixpanel’s dedicated efforts in the program.

“Customer needs are changing dramatically with AI, and our purpose is to partner with the world’s leading companies to accelerate innovation in digital experiences,” said Hsuan. “The CAB is an evolution of our brand as a trusted partner—and a co-creation forum to help shape the future of digital analytics together.”

“Having a voice in the direction of key software solutions not only helps a company like Mixpanel create several opportunities to support our business, but also helps to solidify the trust across the enterprise in the insights we gather from the tool,” said Dan Cummings, senior manager of global product engineering analytics, global technology D&A at McDonald’s. “Our role in the Customer Advisory Board is a major component of progressing our relationship beyond a simple software-as-as-solution vendor and creating a symbiotic partnership to drive continued successes together.”

“Enterprise teams are under pressure to tie metrics to business strategy and drive real transformation—turning data into faster, smarter decisions,” said Hsu. “This is an industry-defining collaboration. Partnering with our CAB members gives us the insight we need to build for that future, and their input is already shaping upcoming product launches that will be industry firsts.”

Mixpanel’s digital analytics platform empowers businesses to turn user behavior into business impact with capabilities like:

Complete journey visibility – Capture every user interaction across web and mobile to understand how customers engage at every step.

– Capture every user interaction across web and mobile to understand how customers engage at every step. Self-serve answers, no SQL required – Make it easy for product, data, and marketing teams to explore trends, spot drop-offs, and answer their own questions—fast.

– Make it easy for product, data, and marketing teams to explore trends, spot drop-offs, and answer their own questions—fast. Real-time insight into the “why” – Go beyond the numbers to increase retention and engagement, with features like session replay.

– Go beyond the numbers to increase retention and engagement, with features like session replay. Fast time to value – Accelerate adoption with streamlined onboarding, persona-templates, and enterprise-ready support globally.

– Accelerate adoption with streamlined onboarding, persona-templates, and enterprise-ready support globally. One source of truth across teams – Align product, data, and marketing with shared visibility into performance and impact.

– Align product, data, and marketing with shared visibility into performance and impact. Decision-ready data – Rely on trusted insights thanks to built-in governance, access controls, and support for enterprise compliance.

– Rely on trusted insights thanks to built-in governance, access controls, and support for enterprise compliance. Flexible by design – Integrate seamlessly into your modern data stack with a composable platform that adapts as your business grows.

About Mixpanel

Mixpanel is a global digital analytics company trusted by some of the world’s leading brands. It helps teams go beyond tracking metrics to understand what’s driving user behavior — and what to do about it. Enterprises use Mixpanel to align around outcomes, move faster, and turn insights into measurable impact. By giving organizations clarity into what’s happening and the confidence to act, Mixpanel turns data into growth. Learn more at www.mixpanel.com.

Sources:

1 Gartner®, Market Guide for Augmented Analytics Tools, 2023

2 Oracle, The Decision Dilemma, April 2023

3 McKinsey & Company, The Data-Driven Enterprise of 2025, October 2022