Jack in the Box and T-Pain Team Up to Unleash the Ultimate Late-Night Gaming Munchie Meal

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) is turning up the volume on late-night cravings with its latest Munchie Meal collab: a flavor-packed, gamer-approved meal designed by none other than T-Pain – music icon, streamer, podcaster, and professional night owl.

“Late nights are when I’m at my most creative—whether I’m in the studio or gaming with my crew,” said T-Pain. “Jack has always been the spot for those sessions. This Munchie Meal hits every craving when I'm up all night chasing wins.”

Introducing The T-Pain Munchie Meal, a curated feast made for marathon sessions – whether you're grinding in Fortnite or vibing to late-night tracks. It’s the newest drop in Jack’s celebrity Munchie Meal series, following collabs with hip-hop heavyweights like Ice Cube and Snoop Dogg.

What’s Inside the T-Pain Munchie Meal?

Built for peak late-night performance, the T-Pain Munchie Meal includes:

  • Your choice between a Burg-R-Tater Melt or Chick-N-Tater Melt
  • One of Jack’s iconic tacos
  • Medium Seasoned Curly Fries
  • A Stuffed Cookie
  • A small drink
  • An exclusive T-Pain air freshener - a collector's item for true fans

Need even more variety? Fans can also Build Your Own Munchie Meal with any entrée, two sides, and a drink. Truly customized for whatever mood the night brings.

From Drive-Thru to Digital: Jack & T-Pain Drop Into Fortnite

This collab doesn’t just hit the drive-thru—it’s taking over the digital universe. Following the debut of Jack’s CEO Minigames earlier this year, Jack is back with a new custom map: Jack Zone Wars, and this time, he’s rolling deep with T-Pain.

Set on T-Pain’s oversized gamer’s desk, Jack Zone Wars shrinks players as they battle, turning monitors, soda cans, and game controllers into terrain. Power-ups pulled straight from the T-Pain Munchie Meal add a delicious twist—grab a taco for health, a Stuffed Cookie for super speed, Curly Fries for a high jump, and a Burge-R-Tater Melt for a double pump bonus.

Players who order a Munchie Meal through the Jack app unlock the exclusive with the T-Pain loadout, players deal more damage and unlock mythic weapons to help them beat out the competition.

It all builds up to June 26, when T-Pain will host a live-streamed Fortnite event from his pro gaming studio, letting fans jump in, squad up, and compete in real time with Jack and the man himself.

"T-Pain is a multi-hyphenate force and creative powerhouse—just like Jack," said Ryan Ostrom, Chief Customer and Digital Officer at Jack in the Box. “We both thrive on variety. From music to gaming to food, T-Pain brings something different to every experience. At Jack, we’ve built our brand around that same idea—offering unexpected flavor mashups and bold choices for whatever you're craving. This Munchie Meal brings it all together for the fans who want more after dark."

The T-Pain Munchie Meal is available now until July 27 at all Jack in the Box locations nationwide, on Jackinthebox.com and on the Jack app. Whether you're couch-locked, console-ready, or out on a late-night drive, Jack and T-Pain have you covered.

About Jack in the Box:

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), founded and headquartered in San Diego, California, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box® , one of the nation's largest hamburger chains with approximately 2,200 restaurants across 22 states, and Del Taco® , the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the U.S. with approximately 600 restaurants across 17 states. For more information on both brands, including franchising opportunities, visit www.jackinthebox.com and www.deltaco.com.

