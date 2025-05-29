Recovery Made Easy: F45 Training Partners with Hyperice to Enhance Exercise Recovery Experience Globally

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--F45 Training Holdings Inc., a leading global fitness community specializing in innovative, functional group workouts that are fast, fun, and results-driven, proudly announced today its strategic partnership with Hyperice – the industry leader in high-performance wellness technology – to enhance the recovery experience for F45 Training members worldwide. Available in select F45 Training studios globally, members now have access to state-of-the-art Hyperice technology to help train more effectively, reduce muscle soreness, and accelerate recovery.

Through F45 Training and Hyperice’s shared commitment to supporting the member wellness journey, Hyperice’s cutting-edge recovery tools – including Hypervolt percussive massage gun, Normatec dynamic air compression boots, Vyper vibrating foam roller and Hypersphere massage ball – will be available at select F45 Training studios globally, providing significant benefits to the warm-up and recovery process through compression, percussion and vibration massage, targeting muscle stiffness and soreness, improving circulation and increasing range of motion.

“At F45 Training, we know recovery is just as important as the workout itself. Training for overall wellness, longevity, and improved fitness levels requires a balanced approach that includes proper recovery to prevent injuries and enhance performance,” said Tom Dowd, CEO of FIT House of Brands. “Scientific research supports that maximized recovery improves muscle function, increases flexibility and reduces the risk of injuries from overuse. By partnering with Hyperice, we are providing our members with more tools to train smarter and recover faster."

“Over time, we’ve seen consumers take an intentional approach to their overall wellness routine by investing in warm-up and recovery modalities that help improve their performance,” said Hyperice CEO, Jim Huether. “We’re excited to partner with F45 Training and combine their functional training with our best-in-class technology to prioritize warm up and recovery for their community of members.”

F45 Training, rated the No. 1 gym chain in the U.S. by Men's Journal in 2023, combines elements of functional workouts and high-intensity interval training (HIIT), with members able to complete each of the workouts at their own pace. Thousands of functional movements make the workouts different each time and are a proven concept to help members achieve the best results.

For more information on F45 Training’s collaboration with Hyperice and to read testimonials, please visit F45Training.com, F45Training.com/articles, or learn more on Facebook or Instagram. For more information on Hyperice, visit hyperice.com and learn more on Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

About FIT

FIT (Functional Inspired Training) House of Brands is a global fitness franchise company with a network of over 1,500 studios across over 55 countries. FIT provides franchisees with proven business models, operational support, and structured training programs across its house of brands:

F45 Training: A global leader in functional fitness, offering 45-minute team-based workouts that combine strength, cardio, and scientifically backed programming to build strength, improve endurance, and enhance longevity.

FS8: FS8 fuses Pilates, Tone, and Yoga into a seamless, low-impact workout. Built on eight science-backed elements, FS8 is designed to enhance strength, flexibility, and mental well-being. The experience is dynamic yet restorative, offering a fresh take on fitness in an inclusive, community-driven environment.

VAURA Pilates: A sensory-driven reformer Pilates experience that blends precision and athletic training in an immersive environment. With neon lights, mirrored ceilings, and upbeat music, VAURA energizes both body and mind, creating a workout that feels as powerful as it is effective.

Recovery: A suite of solutions, including cold plunge, infrared sauna, and percussion therapy, designed to optimize recovery and performance.

FIT is committed to building a sustainable and scalable global franchise network that empowers people to move better, feel stronger, and live longer.

For more information, visit www.functionalinspiredtraining.com or follow us on LinkedIn (@FunctionalInspiredTraining) and YouTube (@FunctionalInspiredTraining).

About Hyperice

Hyperice is a technology-driven company with a giant mission, to help everyone on Earth move and live better. For more than a decade, Hyperice has led a global movement at the confluence of recovery and wellness, specializing in percussion (Hypervolt line), dynamic air compression (Normatec line), vibration (Vyper and Hypersphere lines), thermal technology (Venom line), contrast therapy (Hyperice X) and mind technology (Core by Hyperice). Now, as a holistic high-performance wellness brand, Hyperice is designed for all - from the most elite athletes, leagues (PGA TOUR, UFC, IRONMAN and more) and teams to consumers everywhere looking to unlock the best version of themselves to help them move better. Recognized as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, Hyperice has applied its technology and know-how to industries including fitness, hospitality, healthcare, massage, physical therapy, sports performance, and workplace wellness on a global scale. Hyperice’s transformative acquisitions of Normatec, RecoverX, and Core have helped to accelerate its innovation agenda as it enters its next stage of global growth. For more information, visit hyperice.com.