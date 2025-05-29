Arrow Electronics Earns Dual Honors as Dell Technologies Partner of the Year

CENTENNIAL, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global technology solutions provider Arrow Electronics has received two prestigious awards from Dell Technologies: 2025 OEM Solutions Partner of the Year and 2025 North America Distributor of the Year. The awards were announced at Dell Technologies World, held in Las Vegas in late May.

“These awards underscore the strength of our partnership with Dell Technologies and our shared commitment to driving innovation and empowering mid-market channel partners,” said Eric Nowak, president of Arrow’s global enterprise computing solutions business. “Arrow’s ability to deliver end-to-end services at scale—from product readiness to market acceleration—enables us to create transformative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

Arrow Electronics’ Intelligent Solutions business was honored as the 2025 OEM Solutions Partner of the Year, marking a significant milestone in its partnership with Dell Technologies. Previously recognized in North America for three consecutive years, this year’s award underscores Arrow’s growing impact in driving next-generation engineered systems worldwide. Through its differentiated technology and services stack, the Arrow-Dell alliance empowers OEMs and ISVs to accelerate innovation and bring cutting-edge products to market faster.

Arrow’s enterprise computing solutions business was named the 2025 North America Distributor of the Year, celebrating its dedication to driving digital transformation across key technology areas including AI, and significant growth through its community of resellers.

Phil Sanginario, CEO of Redesign Group, a global technology and cybersecurity firm and longtime Arrow channel partner said, "Partnering with Arrow has enabled us to accelerate innovation and deliver cutting-edge technology to our customers. With Arrow’s support, we've seen significant growth in both revenue and market reach, allowing us to better serve our clients and stay ahead in today’s competitive landscape.”

The Dell Technologies Partner of the Year Awards honor those organizations that demonstrate exceptional performance, growth, and commitment to delivering innovative technology solutions to customers and that showcase excellence aligned with Dell Technologies’ core values.

Arrow continues to strengthen its position as a trusted technology partner, empowering businesses to achieve their goals by simplifying the complexities of technology and transformation. To learn more about the Arrow-Dell Technologies collaborations, visit https://www.arrow.com/globalecs/na/vendors/dell-technologies/ or https://www.arrow.com/ais/dell-technologies-oem-solutions.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics (NYSE: ARW) sources and engineers technology solutions for thousands of leading manufacturers and service providers. With global 2024 sales of $28 billion, Arrow’s portfolio enables technology across major industries and markets. Learn more at arrow.com.