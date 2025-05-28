-

AdvisorEngine and TradePMR: An Integration Designed to Deliver Investment Management Power, Intelligent Automation, and a Simplified Client Experience for RIAs

AdvisorEngine integrates with custodian services provider focused on independent investment advisory firm growth

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AdvisorEngine®, provider of an end-to-end wealth management platform, announced its integration with TradePMR, a custodian services provider for independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) at TradePMR’s SYNERGY25 conference.

"AdvisorEngine and TradePMR are aligned on providing advisory firms with the platform and capabilities they need to drive new growth, gain more productivity, strengthen their client relationships and connect with the next generation of clients."

The integration enables advisory firms to unite AdvisorEngine’s robust wealth management platform with TradePMR’s Fusion platform, setting the stage for an engaging and personalized advisor-client relationship.

Advisory firms can take advantage of AdvisorEngine’s portfolio management tools – including trading and rebalancing, performance reporting and fee billing – and its fully white labeled, modern client portal and data-centered CRM.

Firms may also benefit from AdvisorEngine’s latest efforts to actively integrate with AI-powered capabilities that assist in client meeting preparation and help guide more impactful conversations, increasing an advisor’s ability to deliver high-quality, personalized service at scale.

“AdvisorEngine and TradePMR are aligned on providing advisory firms with the platform and capabilities they need to drive new growth, gain more productivity, strengthen their client relationships and connect with the next generation of clients,” said AdvisorEngine CEO Rich Cancro.

“Robb and I share a passion for serving investment advisors, helping their practices achieve new levels of success, and future-proofing their businesses so they can easily adapt to evolving technology and client demands.”

AdvisorEngine’s approach to developing approachable, scalable and connected technology complements TradePMR’s focus on delivering a modern experience and the highest level of client service, said TradePMR CEO Robb Baldwin.

“At TradePMR, our emphasis is on white glove service, because in wealth management, service is so critical,” Baldwin said. “Our integration with AdvisorEngine is an example of how we work with our trusted industry cohorts to deliver the best technology and support all of our clients.”

About AdvisorEngine®

AdvisorEngine is an open architecture, end-to-end wealth management platform that is highly approachable, connected and scalable. With a suite of capabilities including Portfolio Management Tools, CRM, Digital Onboarding, Client Portal and Business Intelligence, the AdvisorEngine partnership approach is truly distinctive, serving advisory firms who collectively manage over $500B in assets. AdvisorEngine is a wholly owned subsidiary of Franklin Templeton, one of the world's largest asset managers. For more information, please visit advisorengine.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

About TradePMR

For more than two decades, TradePMR has worked with growth-minded independent registered investment advisors (RIAs), providing innovative technology tools and support designed to transform their businesses. The privately held brokerage and custodian services provider (Member FINRA/SIPC), based in Gainesville, Fla., works to streamline fee-only investment advisors' operations through comprehensive custodial, operational, and trading support. For more information, visit www.TradePMR.com. TradePMR, Inc. is a subsidiary of Robinhood Markets, Inc.

AdvisorEngine and TradePMR are unaffiliated companies.

