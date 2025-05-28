Sierra Space Awarded Lunar Logistics Contract by NASA

LOUISVILLE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sierra Space, a leading commercial space company and defense tech prime that is building a platform in space to benefit and protect life on Earth, announced today it has won a significant contract from NASA to study the use of Sierra Space’s expandable space station technology on the moon. The purpose of this contract will be to ultimately develop innovative solutions for lunar surface logistics and mobility supporting NASA’s moon to Mars Architecture.

The contract, under the NextSTEP-2 Appendix R for Lunar Logistics and Mobility Studies, positions Sierra Space at the forefront of verticals including logistical carriers; logistics transfer; staging, storage, and tracking; trash management; and integrated strategies. This includes everything from the potential use of Sierra Space’s inflatable LIFE® habitat technology for tunnels around a moon base to tracking and storage of goods on the moon, as well as integration of the entire framework for habitation on the lunar surface.

“We believe our expandable softgoods space station technology can thrive in low-Earth orbit for commercial uses and for deep space exploration with NASA,” said Dr. Tom Marshburn, Chief Astronaut and Vice President of Human Factors Engineering at Sierra Space. “Sierra Space is able to leverage existing technologies to deliver robust and scalable solutions that support both near-term and long-term mission objectives on the moon. We’ve developed a versatile technology with our expandable habitation products that we feel supports NASA’s moon to Mars goals.”

Sierra Space has in-depth insight into NASA’s lunar plans through analysis and design work performed for lunar landers, lunar rovers, lunar habitats and ongoing work supporting providers of human landing systems, lunar terrain vehicles and lunar pressurized rovers. These are all key elements for designing an architecture for sustained habitation on the moon.

Notably in April, Sierra Space announced the completion of successful hypervelocity impact trials conducted at NASA’s White Sands Test Facility in Las Cruces, New Mexico, to optimize the structural integrity of Sierra Space's LIFE habitat space station technology. This included the use of NASA’s .50 caliber two-stage light gas gun to replicate micrometeoroid and orbital debris (MMOD) impacts to LIFE's outer shield, to prepare the space station of use in orbit.

About Sierra Space

Sierra Space is a leading commercial space company and emerging defense tech prime that is building an end-to-end business and technology platform in space to benefit and protect life on Earth. With more than 30 years and 500 missions of space flight heritage, the company is reinventing both space transportation with Dream Chaser®, the world’s only commercial spaceplane, and the future of space destinations with the company’s expandable space station technology. Using commercial business models, the company is also delivering orbital services to commercial, DoD and national security organizations, expanding production capacity to meet the needs of constellation programs. In addition, Sierra Space builds a host of systems and subsystems across solar power, mechanics and motion control, environmental control, life support, propulsion and thermal control, offering myriad space-as-a-service solutions for the new space economy.