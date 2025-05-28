-

Aphios Receives U.S. Patent Allowance for Groundbreaking Room Temperature-Stable, Single-Shot mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine

NORTH READING, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aphios Corporation is pleased to announce that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for its patent application (Application No. 17/699,359), titled “Room Temperature-Stable, Single-Shot mRNA Vaccine for COVID-19.” This milestone validates Aphios’ innovative approach to solving some of the most critical limitations of current mRNA vaccine technologies.

“By eliminating cold chain barriers and reducing the need for boosters, we’re positioning this technology to serve not only in the fight against COVID-19 but also in preparation for future pandemics.”

Share

The newly allowed patent covers a next-generation COVID-19 vaccine platform that utilizes a proprietary double nanoencapsulation system. This system first embeds mRNA molecules encoding the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein in Lipid Nanoparticles (LPN) or Phospholipid Nanosomes and then coats them with biodegradable polymer nanospheres using Aphios’ green SuperFluids™ technology. This novel method enables extended release of the mRNA and, importantly, allows the vaccine to remain stable at room or refrigerator temperature, eliminating the need for ultra-cold storage and complex distribution infrastructure.

Current mRNA vaccines, while highly effective, are constrained by storage requirements of -70°C or -20°C, multiple doses, and PEG-related hypersensitivity concerns. Aphios’ patented solution addresses these issues head-on by offering a PEG-free, single-dose vaccine with sustained antigen release and broad scalability for global deployment.

“This patent marks a major step forward in Aphios’ mission to make vaccines more accessible, practical, and safer for people worldwide,” said Dr. Trevor P. Castor, Founder and CEO of Aphios. “By eliminating cold chain barriers and reducing the need for boosters, we’re positioning this technology to serve not only in the fight against COVID-19 but also in preparation for future pandemics.”

The invention has broader applicability for other viral infectious diseases, particularly in regions lacking advanced medical infrastructure. The continuous-flow, solvent-free encapsulation process ensures a high level of safety, environmental sustainability, and manufacturability.

With this allowance, Aphios is actively preparing for further development and regulatory advancement, while exploring strategic partnerships for clinical trials, manufacturing, and global distribution.

About Aphios Corporation:

Aphios Corporation is an emerging growth, biotechnology company developing green enabling technology platforms to improve drug discovery and manufacturing, nanotechnology drug delivery and pathogenic safety. Based on these platforms, Aphios is developing enhanced therapeutics to sustainably improve quality-of-life, and prevent and treat chronic diseases including cancers and supportive care, infectious diseases such as HIV/AIDS, influenza and COVID-19, and chronic CNS disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease, pain, addiction and anxiety.

Contacts

For More Information:
Trevor P. Castor, Ph.D., CEO
(001) 781-858-7520
tcastor@aphios.com

Industry:

Aphios Corporation

Release Summary
Aphios has received a patent allowance for a single-dose, room temp-stable mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. No cold chain. No PEG. Just sustained protection.
Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#Aphios
#Biotech
#BiotechInnovation
#COVID19
#COVID19Vaccine
#ExtendedRelease
#GlobalHealth
#Innovation
#PEGfree
#RoomTemperatureStable
#SingleShot
#SuperFluidsTech
#SuperFuids
#SustainedRelease
#Vaccines
#mRNA

Contacts

For More Information:
Trevor P. Castor, Ph.D., CEO
(001) 781-858-7520
tcastor@aphios.com

Social Media Profiles
Trevor Castor
Aphios Corporation
Trevor Castor
Trevor Castor
Aphios Corporation
Aphios
Dr. Trevor P. Castor
More News From Aphios Corporation

Aphios Granted US Patent for Thermal Conversion of CBDA and Other Carboxylic Acid Cannabinoids

NORTH READING, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aphios announced today that it was granted US Patent No. 11,981,174 for the thermal conversion of CBDA to CBD and other carboxylic acid cannabinoids to cannabinoids. The patent was granted for a process to improve the manufacturing of pharmaceutical grade CBD and other cannabinoids following current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) of the US FDA. The major cannabinoids in marijuana (Cannabis) originate from cannabigerolic acid (CBGA) and are converted b...

Aphios Awarded NIH SBIR Grant For Development of Anti-CCR5 Nanoparticles to Treat Alzheimer’s Disease

NORTH READING, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aphios announced today that it was awarded an NIH SBIR grant from the National Institute on Aging (NIA) to develop anti-CCR5 nanoparticles to treat Alzheimer’s disease. Alzheimer's disease and dementia are debilitating diseases affecting over 6.7 million people in the United States and over 55 million people worldwide. Alzheimer's disease has been characterized by multiple factors, including but not limited to amyloid plaque formation, tau protein entangle...

Aphios Corporation Granted Japanese Patent for Novel Compositions to Treat Folic Acid Deficiency and Morning Sickness

NORTH READING, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aphios Corporation announced today that it has been granted Japanese Patent No. 7,520,838 for novel compositions to treat folic acid deficiency and morning sickness. The dosage forms have an effective amount of a folic acid, gingerols and shogaols to suppress nausea, relieve gastric distress and promote hematopoiesis. Pregnancy related nausea and vomiting (PRNV) is the most common medical condition during pregnancy. PRNV affects up to 70% of women during t...
Back to Newsroom