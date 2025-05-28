Smartsheet Signs Partnership With CDW Corporation to Expand Reach of Collaborative Work Management Platform

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smartsheet, the AI-powered enterprise-grade work management platform, today has signed a multi-year strategic reseller partnership with CDW Corporation that is expected to simplify purchasing for customers and drive Smartsheet adoption at scale. Smartsheet has ambitious growth targets for its partner business, and this deal further signifies its commitment to working with the industry's best companies to unlock new markets and increase its customer presence.

“Smartsheet is positioned to expand CDW’s presence across North America to a new set of customers, helping them to redefine the possibilities of work management and create deeper value across their initiatives using our solutions.” Share

Under terms of the deal, CDW will sell Smartsheet technology to new and existing customers, beginning in North America, and offer professional services to accelerate the adoption of AI-powered enterprise-grade work management technology. Smartsheet’s collaborative work management platform adds to CDW’s extensive reach and established credibility, extending their current digital transformation and collaboration software portfolios. Through the partnership, the two companies will help organizations address challenges integrating disparate systems, streamlining complex workflows across departments and maintaining real-time visibility into project progress.

“We are excited about the partnership between Smartsheet and CDW, and its potential to reshape the way organizations evolve their work practices,” said Eva Schoenleitner, vice president, worldwide partnerships, Smartsheet. “Smartsheet is positioned to expand CDW’s presence across North America to a new set of customers, helping them to redefine the possibilities of work management and create deeper value across their initiatives using our solutions.”

CDW Corporation is an industry leader in the IT reseller space, providing comprehensive technology solutions to over 250,000 clients worldwide. CDW drives significant growth and delivers on business outcomes across various sectors, adding substantial value for its partners by leveraging its extensive network and technical expertise.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet is an AI-powered, enterprise-grade modern work management platform trusted by companies across the globe, including more than 85% of the Fortune 500. The category pioneer and market leader, Smartsheet delivers powerful solutions fueling performance and driving the next wave of innovation. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.

About CDW

CDW Corporation is a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. A Fortune 500 company, CDW helps its customers to navigate an increasingly complex IT market and maximize return on their technology investments.