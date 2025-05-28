Chetu Named a Workday Partner

SUNRISE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chetu, a global leader in digital intelligence and software solutions, today announced it has been named a Workday sales partner.

“Chetu, as a trusted sales partner, positions Workday to businesses alongside its customized solutions that aim to enhance a customer’s use of Workday’s powerful cloud-based platform,” said Alexander Ewing-Shaw, Partnerships Manager at Chetu. “By leveraging Chetu's expertise in custom software development, we provide solutions that help facilitate a smooth integration of Workday’s HR and finance platform with a company’s existing systems and provide tailored solutions that address unique business needs.

“Our solutions enable businesses to accelerate their adoption of Workday, realizing faster ROI through optimized workflows and enhanced decision-making capabilities,” he added. “With ongoing support and continuous optimization, Chetu aims to maximize a customer’s Workday investment, driving long-term growth and success.”

Chetu brings 25 years of experience delivering cutting-edge software solutions across more than 40 industries.

"Chetu's technical expertise will open up many opportunities for our clients to maximize their investment in Workday Human Capital Management (HCM), Workday Financial Management, and Workday Adaptive Planning," Ewing-Shaw said.

"Our specialists help clients optimize their workflows, dashboards, and reports and provide advanced configurations and application development expertise," he added. "Workday helps empower businesses globally to manage people and money, which complements Chetu's commitment to providing world-class software solutions.”

Workday Financial Management, Workday Human Capital Management (HCM), and Workday Adaptive Planning support a full range of financial and people-based processes that help provide real-time operational visibility along with the speed and agility to plan for and adapt to business growth and change.

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global leader in digital intelligence and software solutions. Chetu's specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to the needs of the clients. Chetu's one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has 13 locations in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.chetu.com.