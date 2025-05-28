American Water Charitable Foundation Continues National Partnership with American Red Cross

CAMDEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The American Water Charitable Foundation, a philanthropic non-profit organization established by American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., announced today that it has again donated $250,000 to the American Red Cross, continuing its membership in the Disaster Responder Program. Proactively funding disaster relief helps ensure the Red Cross is better prepared to meet the needs of those affected by disasters, both big and small, across the U.S.

"The American Red Cross is deeply grateful to the American Water Charitable Foundation for their continued partnership and commitment to our mission," said Rosie Taravella, CEO, American Red Cross New Jersey Region. "As a valued member of our Disaster Responder Program, American Water helps ensure we can provide critical support to communities affected by disasters. Their dedication is also reflected through ongoing support of our Service to the Armed Forces, blood drives, and workplace giving campaigns—demonstrating a true commitment to helping others in times of need."

The Disaster Responder Program is a group of organizations and companies that take a proactive approach toward disaster relief. Members of this program pledge donations in advance of disasters. These donations power the Red Cross with strong infrastructure, trained volunteers, innovative technology, and critical resources necessary to provide relief and support when disasters occur. It also enables the Red Cross to respond to disasters quickly, offering a safe place to sleep, a hot meal, emotional support, and resources to aid in recovery. Additionally, the donations help prepare people and communities for future disasters.

“American Water is proud to provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services in 14 regulated states and at 18 military installations,” said John Griffith, President and CEO, American Water. “Given our substantial presence across the U.S., our Foundation’s partnership with the Red Cross enables us to proactively support communities across the country whenever and wherever they need assistance.”

The Foundation supports three pillars of giving: Water, People and Communities. Funding for the American Red Cross is provided by the Foundation’s Disaster Relief Grant Program, which supports disaster response and relief efforts in communities served by American Water nationwide.

"The American Water Charitable Foundation is proud to continue its support of the Red Cross in its mission to provide aid, stability, and hope to communities during challenging times. By enabling responders to act quickly during disasters, we can help communities build resilience and recover more effectively," said Carrie Williams, President, American Water Charitable Foundation and American Red Cross Southern New Jersey Chapter Board Member.

At American Water, employees play a vital role in community partnerships at the local level. Employee volunteers support the American Red Cross by organizing blood drives, serving on regional boards, and participating in other initiatives.

Additionally, in 2023 and 2024 the American Water Charitable Foundation, in collaboration with American Water’s Military Services Group, awarded a $15,000 State Strategic Impact grant to the American Red Cross, Service to the Armed Forces Giving Program, in support of military members, veterans and families as they prepare for and respond to the challenges of military service.

Since 2012, the American Water Charitable Foundation has invested over $20 million in funding through grants and matching gifts that positively benefit the communities where American Water and its employees live and work.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water’s 6,700 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company’s national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

About American Water Charitable Foundation

The American Water Charitable Foundation, a philanthropic non-profit organization established by American Water (NYSE: AWK), focuses on three pillars of giving: Water, People, and Communities. Since 2012, the Foundation has invested more than $20 million in funding through grants and matching gifts to support eligible organizations in communities served by American Water. The Foundation is funded by American Water shareholders and has no impact on customer rates. For more information, visit amwater.com/awcf.