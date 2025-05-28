AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Republic Insurance Company (Cayman) Limited

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good) of Republic Insurance Company (Cayman) Limited (Republic Insurance) (Cayman Islands). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Republic Insurance’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. Republic Insurance’s ratings also reflect its established niche in the reinsurance of credit insurance and the support of its parent, Republic Financial Holdings Limited.

Republic Insurance’s balance sheet continues to be supported by ample liquidity and a stable capital base. The investment portfolio is composed primarily of short-duration sovereign debt, quasi government securities and corporate bonds. Republic Insurance has produced positive operating earnings consistently with premium levels being driven by lending activity at the affiliated banking company. Net investment income continues to grow and support overall profitability. Republic Insurance’s business profile is continuously challenged by the economic environments of the countries that it primarily operates in (Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, Guyana, and Grenada). Republic Insurance’s business is heavily concentrated in Trinidad and Tobago at around 90%, which is unlikely to change over the medium term. As a result, this increases the company’s potential exposure to heightened economic and political risks.

