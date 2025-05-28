-

The African Engineering and Technology Network signs ninth university partner

Pan-African network, led by Carnegie Mellon University Africa, drives digital transformation on the continent through research, education, and entrepreneurship

KIGALI, Rwanda--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carnegie Mellon University Africa announced today that the African Engineering and Technology Network (Afretec) has signed its ninth university partner, Universidade Agostinho Neto. The network, launched in 2022, provides a vehicle for technology-focused universities in Africa to engage in deep collaboration to drive digital growth, create technology development and job growth, and shape policy change.

Afretec Network members span the entire continent and include Carnegie Mellon University Africa (Rwanda), Al Akhawayn University (Morocco), the American University in Cairo (Egypt), Université Cheikh Anta Diop (Senegal), University of Lagos (Nigeria), University of Nairobi (Kenya), University of Rwanda, University of the Witwatersrand (South Africa), and now Universidade Agostinho Neto (Angola).

“We are proud to welcome Agostinho Neto University into the Afretec Network,” said Conrad Tucker, director of CMU-Africa and associate dean for international affairs-Africa. “As a network, we are focused on pan-African digital growth, which means that it is crucial that we collaborate across different languages and cultures on the continent.”

The Afretec Network is focused on goals in three areas:

  • Producing critical, locally relevant innovations and globally competitive technology talent
  • Developing a digital knowledge creation ecosystem
  • Fostering a startup technology culture and ecosystem across Africa

Located in the capital city of Luanda, Agostinho Neto University is Angola’s oldest and largest public higher education institution. The university has a commitment to modernization, academic excellence, and the sustainable development of Angola and Africa. The Portuguese-speaking country of Angola has a young population and a strong demand for engineering, IT, and technology-driven programs. The university has already begun to collaborate with the network and will join partner universities in engaging with stakeholders across the continent to work toward the shared mission of the digital transformation of Africa.

About the African Engineering and Technology Network: The African Engineering and Technology Network (Afretec) is a pan-African network made up of technology-focused universities across the continent, who are working together to drive the digital transformation of Africa. The network is led by Carnegie Mellon University Africa. Learn more by visiting www.afretec.org.

About the College of Engineering and CMU-Africa:

The College of Engineering at Carnegie Mellon University is a top-ranked engineering college that is known for our Advanced Collaboration culture in research and education. The College is well-known for working on problems of both scientific and practical importance. Our “maker” culture is ingrained in all that we do, leading to novel approaches and transformative results. Our acclaimed faculty have a focus on innovation management and engineering to yield transformative results that will drive the intellectual and economic vitality of our community, nation, and world.

Carnegie Mellon University Africa was established in 2011 through a partnership between Carnegie Mellon and the Government of Rwanda. CMU-Africa is the only U.S. research university offering its master’s degrees with a full-time faculty, staff, and operations in Africa. The institution is addressing the critical shortage of high-quality engineering talent required to accelerate the economic transformation of the African continent. For more information on the College of Engineering location in Africa, visit www.africa.engineering.cmu.edu.

