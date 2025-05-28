MGID Partners with Digiseg to Enhance Privacy-First Audience Targeting Across Global Markets

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MGID, the global advertising platform, has announced a new partnership with Digiseg, a privacy-focused data provider, to integrate household-based targeting into MGID’s platform. The collaboration enables advertisers in the US, India, and several European markets—including Germany, Greece, Poland, Turkey, and Ukraine—to activate Digiseg’s privacy-first audience segments across MGID’s native ad inventory.

This strategic partnership brings a powerful solution to advertisers navigating increasing privacy regulations and tracking limitations. Digiseg’s technology allows marketers to target real-world household characteristics without relying on cookies, personal data, or tracking, ensuring compatibility across all media environments, including signal-poor platforms such as iOS, Safari, CTV, and audio.

The integration of Digiseg into MGID’s offering includes:

Privacy-first audience targeting : Advertisers can reach audiences based on household-level characteristics, without tracking or cookies, ensuring compliance and scalability in a privacy-first ecosystem.

: Advertisers can reach audiences based on household-level characteristics, without tracking or cookies, ensuring compliance and scalability in a privacy-first ecosystem. Full-platform compatibility : Digiseg’s cohort-based data works across all devices, browsers, and operating systems—including environments where conventional targeting methods are ineffective.

: Digiseg’s cohort-based data works across all devices, browsers, and operating systems—including environments where conventional targeting methods are ineffective. Expanded reach with performance focus: Marketers gain access to scalable, high-performing audiences within MGID’s native supply, unlocking additional reach while maintaining campaign effectiveness and brand safety.

“Our collaboration with MGID makes it easier for advertisers to tap into privacy-first targeting at scale on native supply,” said Andrew Furst, Chief Commercial Officer at Digiseg. “MGID’s focus on performance and respect for user privacy aligns perfectly with our approach, and we’re excited to help their partners unlock the value of household-based audience data across MGID's markets.”

“This partnership underscores our continued commitment to privacy-first innovation,” said Oleksii Borysov, Vice President of Product at MGID. “Integrating Digiseg’s technology into our platform enables advertisers to reach audiences effectively, even in environments where traditional identifiers are no longer viable. It's a forward-thinking solution to a pressing industry need.”

Privacy-first performance at scale

With the addition of Digiseg, MGID further strengthens its position as a performance-focused, privacy-compliant advertising platform. This partnership supports advertisers in future-proofing their targeting strategies across key global regions, including markets where consumer privacy expectations and regulatory demands are rapidly evolving.

About MGID

MGID is a global advertising platform that helps brands and publishers succeed on the open web with performance-driven AI-powered native advertising solutions. With its suite of privacy-first technology, MGID delivers high-quality ads in brand-safe environments, reaching over 1 billion unique monthly visitors. By focusing on performance and user experience, MGID’s diverse ad formats - including native, display, and video - help advertisers achieve measurable results while enabling publishers to effectively monetize their audiences.

Headquartered in Santa Monica and with a global presence spanning 18 offices, MGID’s investment in technology, talent, and strategic partnerships continues to fuel its five-year streak of double-digit year-on-year growth. As MGID expands its reach across North and South America, Europe, and Asia, it remains committed to sustainable, profitable growth, continuously evolving its products to help both ends of the supply chain overcome the ever-changing challenges of the digital advertising ecosystem.

Learn more at: https://www.mgid.com/

About Digiseg

Digiseg connects digital advertising to real-world households — without cookies or tracking. Built with privacy at its core, Digiseg’s cohort-based data enables marketers to target and measure audiences based on real-world household characteristics, not personal data. It works across all devices, media types, and operating systems — including signal-poor environments like iOS, Safari, CTV, and audio — where other solutions fall short. Digiseg helps advertisers plan smarter, reach more people, and stay compliant in a privacy-first world.