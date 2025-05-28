Voyager Onboards With U.S. GSA Government-wide OASIS+ Contract

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Voyager Technologies, Inc. (Voyager), a global leader in defense technology and space solutions, is on contract for Research & Development (R&D) services under the U.S. General Services Administration’s (GSA) One Acquisition for Integrated Services Plus (OASIS+) Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract vehicle.

“The contract opens the door for all federal agencies to tap into Voyager’s mission-critical solutions,” said Marshall Smith, president, Space Solutions, Voyager. “This includes space infrastructure, autonomous systems, aerospace engineering, materials science, secure communications and next-generation defense technologies.”

Under the R&D domain, Voyager may provide technology and services in nanotechnology and biotechnology; physical engineering and life sciences; aircraft, aircraft engine and engine parts; and guided missiles and space vehicles, their propulsion units and propulsion parts.

“This IDIQ positions the government to move fast given the advancing threats our nation faces,” said Matt Magaña, president, Defense & National Security, Voyager. “Now the government can take advantage of already developed components and parts for propulsion and weapon systems as well as satellites.”

OASIS+ is a flexible, government-wide contract vehicle designed by GSA to simplify how federal agencies acquire complex non-IT service requirements such as research & development, engineering, logistics and consulting. As an IDIQ, OASIS+ allows federal buyers to issue task orders tailored to their unique program needs with confidence in the quality and capability of awarded vendors.

About Voyager Technologies:

Voyager is a defense and space technology company committed to advancing and delivering transformative, mission-critical solutions. By tackling complex challenges, Voyager aims to unlock new frontiers for human progress, fortify national security and protect critical assets from ground to space. For more information visit: voyagertechnologies.com.

