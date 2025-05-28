Cornerstone Announces Partnerships Alongside Suite of Agentic Product Innovation

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., a leader in workforce agility solutions, today at Cornerstone Spark Las Vegas announced strategic collaborations with Microsoft and Salesforce, a series of product innovations, and laid the path for organizations to upskill, reskill and plan their human and agentic workforces for the future of work with a groundbreaking system of agents strategy.

“Today’s business reality: AI is replacing tasks, interactions, and decisions at a speed previously unmatched,” said Himanshu Palsule, Chief Executive Officer at Cornerstone. “The old way of operating and workforce planning is no longer going to work in this reality. Organizations need to reshape processes and how we approach work for the future or be left behind. These partnerships and product innovations will set up our customers to not only plan for the reality of tomorrow, but to see even deeper into competitive and market intelligence for talent strategies and workforce readiness, to truly be one step ahead.”

Announced today, Cornerstone has a partnership with Salesforce to bring Cornerstone agent actions to Agentforce. The agent actions will align Salesforce’s Agentforce, the digital labor platform, for augmenting teams with trusted autonomous AI agents in the flow of work, with Cornerstone’s AI-powered workforce capabilities.

As featured at Microsoft Build last week and at Cornerstone Spark, Cornerstone is building AI agents to bring the value and utility of Cornerstone’s market-leading workforce agility solutions into the flow of work, making them accessible within Microsoft’s suite of enterprise productivity and collaboration tools, like Microsoft Copilot and Microsoft 365.

Continuing its commitment to a unified and thriving partner ecosystem, launching this summer, the new Cornerstone Extend Marketplace will offer a centralized hub to discover and explore both technology and services partner solutions that extend the power of Cornerstone. Built to meet growing demand for plug-and-play integrations and a unified partner ecosystem, the Extend Marketplace streamlines solution discovery for customers while giving partners a stronger platform to drive visibility and adoption.

Additional innovations launched at Cornerstone Spark Las Vegas, including:

Cornerstone Transform: Workforce Intelligence and Cornerstone Skill Exchange – Following its launch in April, Cornerstone Transform is continuing its evolution to help organizations gain better visibility into the skills of their people and design the workforce of the future. Built on SkyHive’s dynamic labor market data, innovations in Workforce Intelligence coming in Q3 2025 will help organizations take an inside-outside look at their teams and benchmark them against the market and offer competitive intelligence. Additionally, rolling out starting in July 2025, Cornerstone Transform will help organizations drive consistent skilling experiences across talent ecosystems with Cornerstone Skill Exchange, a control center for the automation of skills mapping and serve as a translation layer for skills data.

Expanded Cornerstone Galaxy AI and Immerse capabilities – In July, Cornerstone will introduce a host of new AI capabilities in Cornerstone Galaxy powered by Cornerstone Galaxy AI. These include an intelligent in-platform assistant that empowers administrators with AI capabilities for content curation, compliance monitoring, report generation, and more. Additionally, Cornerstone Immerse Companion, immersive technology that enables learners to roleplay with AI mentors and coaches, will expand to additional modalities, including browser, audio-only, and mobile versions, to broaden access and enable new use cases for the technology. This milestone release represents the first phase of Cornerstone's vision to extend AI-driven efficiency across the entire organization with personalized, on-demand assistance that transforms how enterprises develop and mobilize talent.

Innovation supporting the changing frontline workforce and mobile needs – Launching in July, the reimagined Cornerstone Galaxy Mobile App scales learning and workforce readiness, giving frontline and deskless workers smarter, faster access to training, compliance, upskilling, and career mobility – anytime, anywhere. With offline access, personalized learning, and enterprise-grade security, the app empowers organizations to keep on-the-go teams aligned, compliant, productive, and ready to grow.

“Cornerstone’s partnerships and AI product innovations announced today mark a pivotal step forward—not just for new buyers, but for existing customers ready to modernize,” said Stacey Harris, Chief Research Officer, Sapient Insights Group. “Combined with the bundles, they’re making it far easier to grasp the full value of the Cornerstone environment in a unified way. For current customers, this is more than a packaging shift—it’s a gateway to the next generation of futureproofing for human and AI hybrid workforces.”

