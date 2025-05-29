EDOTCO and Sitetracker Partner to Digitally Transform Field Operations Across Asia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia & MONTCLAIR, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EDOTCO Group (“EDOTCO”), one of Asia’s leading digital connectivity infrastructure companies, and Sitetracker, the global leader in full asset lifecycle management, today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the digital transformation of EDOTCO’s field operations across its regional footprint.

"Our partnership with Sitetracker will enable us to standardize and modernize our field operations across the region." - Adlan Tajudin, Group Chief Executive Officer of EDOTCO Share

This collaboration marks a major milestone in Asia’s telecommunications infrastructure sector, with EDOTCO set to deploy Sitetracker’s newly expanded Operations & Maintenance (O&M) platform across more than 55,000 towers in nine Asian markets - setting a new industry benchmark for operational scalability, efficiency and innovation.

“At EDOTCO, we are committed to building intelligent and resilient infrastructure that supports the future of digital connectivity,” said Adlan Tajudin, Group Chief Executive Officer of EDOTCO. “Our partnership with Sitetracker will enable us to standardize and modernize our field operations across the region — empowering our teams with the tools to deliver greater service levels, operational agility, and data-driven decision-making at scale.”

The Sitetracker platform will support EDOTCO in harmonizing field workflows, driving predictive maintenance, and unlocking operational visibility across its extensive tower infrastructure; transforming how preventive and corrective tasks are planned, executed, and tracked.

Rewriting the Playbook for Field Operations and Maintenance

EDOTCO’s forward-looking strategy centers on developing a future-ready operations model that can respond to evolving digital demands across South and Southeast Asia. The deployment of the Sitetracker platform will empower EDOTCO to reduce complexity, eliminate manual interventions, and scale best-in-class O&M practices across diverse environments.

Through this strategic alliance, EDOTCO will:

Automate preventive and corrective maintenance - identifying potential issues early to ensure network reliability and reduce downtime;



- identifying potential issues early to ensure network reliability and reduce downtime; Streamline fleet and site asset audit workflows - eliminating process errors and facilitating more accurate inventory management and compliance;



- eliminating process errors and facilitating more accurate inventory management and compliance; Enable secure, geo-tracked site check-in - enhancing workforce safety and accountability;



- enhancing workforce safety and accountability; Monitor Service Level Agreement (SLA) performance in real-time - improving service delivery and response;



- improving service delivery and response; Integrate seamlessly with critical systems - eliminating data silos and aligning teams through a centralized, intelligent platform.

“EDOTCO’s commitment to intelligent infrastructure management makes them an ideal partner,” said Giuseppe Incitti, CEO of Sitetracker. “Their vision aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver best-in-class, end-to-end asset lifecycle management that empowers the world’s most essential infrastructure.”

Setting the Standard for a Digital-First Future

With the roll-out of Sitetracker, EDOTCO will be among the first TowerCos in Asia to deploy a fully integrated, mobile O&M platform at this scale – further strengthening its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and operational resilience across the digital infrastructure value chain.

This partnership represents a shared commitment by both companies to future-proof infrastructure management, streamline field execution, and enhance the quality of digital services across fast-growing markets in Southeast and South Asia.

About Sitetracker

Sitetracker empowers owners, operators, contractors, and other stakeholders to streamline and optimize the end-to-end asset lifecycle of critical infrastructure. As the leading global complete Asset Lifecycle Management platform, Sitetracker helps innovative companies like Vodafone, Ericsson, ENGIE, Telefonica, Cypress Creek Renewables, Cox, Iberdrola, EVgo, Vantage Towers, Southern Company, Zayo, Tilson, Nextera, EDOTCO, E.On, Axione, and TEP efficiently plan, build, operate, and maintain millions of projects, sites, and assets. Sitetracker delivers operational excellence and creates full transparency across industries such as digital infrastructure, renewables, EV charging, utilities, and real estate by driving safe, efficient teams, ensuring healthy projects, and enabling organizations to manage scale, growth, and complexity. Trusted by hundreds of industry leaders, Sitetracker advances a more connected and sustainable future across the world. Manage What’s Critical, with Sitetracker.

About EDOTCO Group

Established in 2012, EDOTCO Group is the leading digital connectivity infrastructure services company in Asia, providing end-to-end integrated solutions in the tower services sector. Its mission is to help nations across Asia advance their connectivity infrastructure with leading-edge solutions and achieve equitable connectivity.

With a portfolio of over 58,000 towers across nine countries, the company is present in Malaysia, Bangladesh, Philippines, Indonesia, Cambodia, Pakistan, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, and Laos - fulfilling connectivity demands innovatively and sustainably to help its customers and partners accelerate sustainable growth. EDOTCO prioritises prudent portfolio expansion for organic and inorganic opportunities that carry the right scale, economics, and returns for its shareholders.

EDOTCO Group was named Asia Pacific Telecoms Tower Company of the Year for six consecutive years by Frost & Sullivan and was recognised as one of three ASEAN Unicorns based in Malaysia. For more information, visit www.edotcogroup.com