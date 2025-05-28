Caduceus LAUNCH Selects Six Startup Companies for Spring Cohort

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Caduceus LAUNCH announced the selection of six digital health startups to participate in the accelerator program’s spring cohort. The following companies were selected from an exceptionally competitive pool of nearly 100 applicants:

Attune Media Labs leverages the extraordinary power of emerging technologies to create scalable personal empathetic companions proven to reduce loneliness, anxiety, and stress and promote human wellbeing.

BobiHealth works to end avoidable maternal and infant mortality. The company's app uses ethical AI to revolutionize pregnancy care, providing vital, evidence-based information for safer pregnancies.

Cogensus is a proprietary digital health and analytics platform focused on cognitive health support, data insights, and legacy preservation.

Elarin Health supports improved clinical decision-making with personalized, predictive insight—helping care teams anticipate fall risk and improve outcomes through earlier intervention.

TheraVista is bringing AI vision and gamification to vestibular physical therapy, with an app to help patients complete their balance exercises correctly and avoid a catastrophic fall.

is bringing AI vision and gamification to vestibular physical therapy, with an app to help patients complete their balance exercises correctly and avoid a catastrophic fall. Vie Science is revolutionizing fertility care, reframing it from the realm of treatment to prevention—shifting from a mechanical, one-size-fits-all approach to an integrated, data-driven, and human-centered solution.

Designed to drive transformative impact and unlock profitable growth, Caduceus LAUNCH will provide vital support to these companies through the intensive 12-week accelerator period and beyond, including:

Strategic seed funding and actionable growth guidance.

Access to top-tier investors and Caduceus' extensive network of healthcare leaders.

Tailored mentorship from industry veterans and healthcare innovators.

from industry veterans and healthcare innovators. Team-building support via Caduceus TALENT to secure top hires and build high-performing teams.

“Pre-seed digital health startups often face significant hurdles, such as limited access to capital, talent, and networks, along with the inherent complexities of scaling in healthcare,” said Dr. Mitch Morris, managing principal, Caduceus LAUNCH. “We created Caduceus LAUNCH to empower promising founders with the resilience, adaptability, and strategic tools they need to succeed. I look forward to working with this talented group of visionaries as they build the future of healthcare.”

Meetings for the spring cohort begin in June. Applications for the Caduceus LAUNCH fall 2025 cohort are open now through August 1 and fall sessions will commence on September 8. Startups with bold digital health solutions that align with Caduceus’ investment thesis and tackle critical market needs are encouraged to apply.

About Caduceus Capital Partners

Caduceus Capital Partners is a venture capital firm dedicated to investing in and accelerating the growth of digital health startups. By combining capital with talent and innovation, we aim to create a synergistic environment that benefits both our investors and the companies we support. Visit www.caduceus.vc to learn more.