Cornerstone and Salesforce Partner, Announce Plan to Deliver AI-driven Workforce Actions to Enterprises

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., a leader in workforce agility solutions, today announced a partnership with Salesforce to bring Cornerstone agent actions to Agentforce. The agent actions will align Salesforce’s Agentforce, the digital labor platform, for augmenting teams with trusted autonomous AI agents in the flow of work, with Cornerstone’s AI-powered workforce capabilities. The agent actions will be available on AgentExchange.com.

The agent action will connect Cornerstone Galaxy AI, a proprietary AI technology powering the entire Cornerstone Galaxy workforce agility platform, strengthening how AI agents operate within and across platforms, including:

Connection that supports employee productivity across Salesforce systems, including key integrations within Slack. Compliance across agents to ensure proper training, testing, and certifying of AI agents before they interact with critical business systems or sensitive data. Monitoring agent actions and providing real-time compliance guardrails, while always maintaining human oversight of agentic behavior.

"Cornerstone will nurture AI agents into the living system that is an organization—building readiness in the same way we build individual and team readiness through context, training, trust, and continuous feedback," said Himanshu Palsule, CEO of Cornerstone. "A major barrier for wider spread adoption has been limiting AI agent deployments to low-risk tasks due to compliance concerns. This partnership, bridging agent-to-agent collaboration allows us to significantly scale agent effectiveness, expanding where and how these agents can be deployed."

“We're excited to pair Agentforce with Cornerstone, the industry’s leading skills and training platform, to ensure agents can support real workforce needs—from developing job-specific skills to meeting compliance requirements," said Tyler Carlson, SVP of Business Development at Salesforce. "Cornerstone is building the next generation of learning, performance, and productivity right inside the tools they use every day, like Slack and Salesforce.”

About Cornerstone

Cornerstone powers the potential of organizations and their people to thrive in a changing world. Cornerstone Galaxy, the complete AI platform for workforce agility, meets organizations where they are. With Galaxy, organizations can identify skills gaps and development opportunities, retain and engage top talent, and provide multimodal learning experiences to meet the diverse needs of the modern workforce. More than 7,000 organizations and 140 million users in 186 countries use Cornerstone Galaxy to build high-performing, future-ready organizations and people today.