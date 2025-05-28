Harbor Regional Health Selects MEDITECH Expanse to Modernize Care Delivery and Enhance the Patient Experience

CANTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harbor Regional Health (Aberdeen, WA) announced its decision to extend its 33-year partnership with MEDITECH by implementing the Expanse EHR via the cloud-based MEDITECH-as-a-Service (MaaS) subscription model. MaaS will enable Harbor Regional’s long-term sustainability by reducing the time and cost of procuring, hosting, securing, and maintaining a scalable, innovative platform.

Harbor Regional Health announced its decision to extend its 33-year partnership with MEDITECH by implementing the Expanse EHR via the cloud-based MEDITECH-as-a-Service (MaaS) subscription model - enabling long-term sustainability. Share

As part of its implementation, Harbor Regional will replace additional disparate EHRs with MEDITECH’s integrated Expanse Ambulatory and Home Care solutions, consolidating health records into a single source for patient-centered care. It will also leverage MEDITECH’s Traverse Exchange interoperability network to enable open data sharing with area hospitals and beyond.

The decision marks a significant step forward in the organization's strategy to modernize care delivery and support its care teams with a more mobile, patient-centric approach to care.

“Our investment in Expanse is a foundational step in supporting our teams and building a more connected, patient-focused future for Harbor Regional Health,” said CEO Tom Jensen. “By creating a single, integrated record across the hospital and clinics—with the ability to connect seamlessly with other systems in our region—we’re ensuring that our patients receive coordinated care, no matter where they are. This also positions us to attract and retain top talent by equipping our teams with the tools to work smarter and serve the community better.”

Expanse will facilitate transparency across the entire care continuum, from labs and imaging to emergency and surgery. The transition from multiple patient portals to one singular integrated patient portal will also keep patients engaged in their healthcare with easy access to their health data, and provider messaging.

“As a practicing internal medicine physician, having a single electronic record that can also communicate with external systems gives me a more complete view of my patients’ health journey,” said Harbor Regional Health Chief Medical Officer Anne Marie Wong, MD. “This integrated approach allows me to better collaborate with patients when making care recommendations. It’s a more streamlined experience that will benefit both patients and clinicians, giving us more time to build relationships by reducing clerical tasks.”

Harbor Regional Health Director of Information Technology Brad Wallace agrees that Expanse will help to save time for clinicians and IT staff alike.

“By removing the need for interfacing between the hospital and clinics, we eliminate duplicated patient records and reduce the operational overhead associated with interface management. Providers gain comprehensive visibility across the entire care continuum, which supports clinical training,” he says. “The ability to personalize workflows with Expanse also allows end users to configure their workspace without IT intervention, and the browser-based architecture provides secure access from any device and location. This improves user satisfaction, while eliminating the need for and cost of separate technologies for onsite and remote access.”

The Expanse platform’s centralized reporting will also enable the organization to measure the impact of proactive interventions for patients at high risk for chronic diseases, such as diabetes and congestive heart failure.

“Moving to MEDITECH Expanse will provide the resources needed to generate greater operational efficiencies, advanced data insights to address community care gaps, and increased provider satisfaction,” said Harbor Regional Health Chief Financial Officer Niall S. Foley, MBA, FHFMA. “Expanse will give HRH the tools and information necessary to expand our population health initiatives and begin our transition to value-based compensation models.”

MEDITECH Vice President Carol Labadini said she is looking forward to working with Harbor Regional Health as they modernize their IT platform. “As a long-time partner, we value the trust HRH puts in us to help them stay independent and at the same time connected with area hospitals,” she said. “We will continue to make sure that their staff and patients are taken care of, with technology that can meet their needs today and in the years to come.”

About MEDITECH

MEDITECH empowers healthcare organizations to expand their vision of what’s possible with Expanse, the intelligent EHR platform you can trust. Expanse transforms care and ushers health systems of all sizes into the future with AI-infused solutions, personalized workflows, next-level interoperability, and predictive analytics — all working together to drive better outcomes. See why thousands of healthcare organizations in 28 countries and territories have chosen Expanse. Visit ehr.meditech.com and follow us on YouTube, LinkedIn, X/Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads.