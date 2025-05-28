From Ancient Grounds to an Intelligent Future: The 1st International Humanoid Olympiad Launches in Olympia, Greece

ATHENS, Greece--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This year, Olympia, Greece, the birthplace of the Olympic Games, welcomes the inaugural International Humanoid Olympiad. From August 29th to September 2nd, at the International Olympic Academy in Olympia, humanoid robots will participate in demonstrations and Olympic-inspired games, showcasing their dexterity and intelligence, while global leaders in robotics and AI will share insights through expert talks and workshops. Blending millennia-old values, ethos, and ideals with a bold vision for the future, the event will spotlight how human creativity and robotics are shaping the future.

This global gathering brings together state-of-the-art humanoid robots in spectacular showcases designed to captivate audiences of all ages and backgrounds while their creators, researchers, engineers, students, and visionaries are pushing the boundaries of what intelligent machines can do. Initiated by Acumino, a pioneering scale-up in Robotic Intelligence, and co-organized with Endeavor Greece, the organisation that helps high impact entrepreneurs scale and multiply their impact, the event invites the world to witness how humans and machines can learn, evolve, and inspire one another.

What to Expect:

Interactive Demos

Get up close with cutting-edge humanoids. Watch live demos, interact with them, and learn how their AI helps them move, adapt, and solve real-world problems, delivering value to the economy and society.

Expert Talks

Hear from global leaders in robotics and AI as they discuss the future of physical intelligence, human-robot collaboration, and ethical tech.

Physical AI in Robotics

Discover how physical AI is revolutionizing industries through targeted workshops.

Building Robots

Hands-on workshops where participants, especially students and children, can build their own robots with the guidance of experts. No previous experience needed.

Olympic-Inspired Games

Humanoids will participate in games like sprinting, jumping, and javelin throwing, testing their dexterity, agility, and sensorimotor coordination.

Why It Matters

As AI and robotics shape the future, the International Humanoid Olympiad invites us to ask a deeper question - not just what machines can do, but what kind of future we want to design together. This is a place to come together, connect with researchers, builders, dreamers, and pioneers from around the world and redefine what is possible.

Event Details

Dates: August 29 – September 2, 2025

Location: International Olympic Academy, Olympia, Greece

Website: www.humanoidolympiad.org

Pre-registration now open: https://form.typeform.com/to/G8DNp8HC

Official registration opens: June 12, 2025

Press Inquiries: press@humanoidolympiad.org