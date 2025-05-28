Metro Schools, Ohio State and Battelle Celebrate Restored Metro@Indianola Campus, Enrollment Up 40 Percent

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At an official grand opening ceremony today, leaders from Metro Schools, The Ohio State University, Battelle and other key partners will open the doors of the historic Indianola Middle School—now the Metro@Indianola campus. The event will celebrate the completion of a top-to-bottom restoration that brought the 1929 landmark up to LEED Silver sustainability standards.

The building at 420 E. 19th Avenue now houses 40 flexible classrooms and a community health clinic. Combined with Metro’s plan to convert its original Kenny Road location into a dedicated elementary school, Metro will serve 40 percent more students this fall.

“Today, we move from blueprints to bright futures,” said Meka Pace, superintendent of Metro Schools. “All Central Ohio kids deserve world-class STEM opportunities right in their own neighborhood and, after today, many more will have that opportunity.”

Under a 30-year, no-cost lease, Ohio State owns the 9.38-acre property while Metro operates the school. The project was funded by the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission at $15 million, Battelle at $13.5 million, and other community donors.

“Metro@Indianola is a shining example of what’s possible when partners across the community come together around a shared vision to invest in students and the future of our state,” said Walter “Ted” Carter Jr., president of The Ohio State University. “After today, Metro@Indianola will be able to do even more to prepare a strong pipeline of STEM talent for Ohio’s workforce. Ohio State is proud to be a partner in Metro Schools’ success story and we look forward to this new chapter of growth.”

Metro’s expansion is part of Battelle’s philanthropic mission grow STEM educational opportunities. Metro opened in 2006 as one of Ohio’s first STEM schools through a partnership with Ohio State, Battelle and local schools. Students from across the region apply to join the diverse, tuition-free school. Fully 80 percent of Metro students in the Class of 2025 earned college credit before graduation.

“Battelle is proud to be a co-founder of the Metro School with Ohio State and steadfast in our support of a model that delivers life-changing opportunities for the school’s students,” said Lou Von Thaer, President and CEO of Battelle. “This renovation allows more students to benefit from a STEM education and shape the future of our region.”

The building was designed by famed architect Howard Dwight Smith and its alumni include celebrated author Wil Haygood and the late Curt Moody, founder of America’s largest Black-led architectural firm. In 1980, the U.S. Department of the Interior listed the building on the National Register of Historic Places.

