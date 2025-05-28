Loxo Selects Aeva to Power Autonomous Delivery Vehicles

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aeva® (Nasdaq: AEVA), a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, today announced that Swiss Urban autonomy software provider Loxo has selected its long-range 4D LiDAR technology for integration into Loxo’s autonomous driving platform, Digital Driver. The partnership begins with the deployment of Aeva Atlas™, Aeva’s state-of-the-art 4D LiDAR sensor, across Loxo’s delivery vehicle fleet.

Aeva Atlas will be used on Loxo delivery vehicles, designed for middle and last-mile logistics. Loxo selected Aeva for its breakthrough sensing capabilities essential to safe and scalable autonomous operation.

Key advantages of Aeva’s technology for Loxo include:

High-Resolution Long-Range Sensing – For precise detection of obstacles and road users at long distances, up to 500 meters.

– For precise detection of obstacles and road users at long distances, up to 500 meters. Dynamic Object Detection and Tracking – To detect and track the position and velocity of moving objects, with centimeter accuracy.

– To detect and track the position and velocity of moving objects, with centimeter accuracy. Robust Performance Across Conditions – Maintains reliable sensing in challenging weather conditions such as rain, snow, and dust.

– Maintains reliable sensing in challenging weather conditions such as rain, snow, and dust. Vehicle Motion Estimation – Instant velocity data provides accurate localization even without GPS or reliable odometry, such as in tunnels, supporting true vehicle-agnostic deployment.

"Aeva's 4D LiDAR provides the high-fidelity, real-time data our Digital Driver needs to operate safely and effectively across a wide range of conditions and vehicle types," said Claudio Panizza, Co-founder and CTO of Loxo. "Their instant velocity data is especially valuable for maintaining localization when traditional sensors fall short, which helps us ensure our vehicles are ready for real-world deployment."

"Loxo is building a flexible and scalable platform for autonomous goods delivery, and we’re proud to support their mission with our unique 4D LiDAR technology," said James Byun, Managing Director of Business Development at Aeva. "Aeva sensors offer capabilities that go beyond traditional sensing, helping Loxo navigate safely and confidently in any environment."

The collaboration between Aeva and Loxo marks a significant step in enabling scalable and weather-resilient autonomous delivery services across Europe and beyond.

About Loxo

Based in Switzerland, Loxo is pioneering autonomous delivery with its Digital Driver technology stack, integrated into purpose-built and retrofitted electric vehicles to meet the growing demands of urban and regional logistics. Loxo combines robust autonomy with real-world operational reliability to drive the future of sustainable goods transportation.

About Aeva Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEVA)

Aeva’s mission is to bring the next wave of perception to a broad range of applications from automated driving to industrial robotics, consumer electronics, consumer health, security and beyond. Aeva is transforming autonomy with its groundbreaking sensing and perception technology that integrates all key LiDAR components onto a silicon photonics chip in a compact module. Aeva 4D LiDAR sensors uniquely detect instant velocity in addition to 3D position, allowing autonomous devices like vehicles and robots to make more intelligent and safe decisions. For more information, visit www.aeva.com, or connect with us on X or LinkedIn.

Aeva, the Aeva logo, Aeva 4D LiDAR, Aeva Atlas, Aeries, Aeva Eve, Aeva Ultra Resolution, Aeva CoreVision, and Aeva X1 are trademarks/registered trademarks of Aeva, Inc. All rights reserved. Third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to expectations about our product features, performance and our relationship with Loxo. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including, but not limited to: (i) the fact that Aeva is an early stage company with a history of operating losses and may never achieve profitability, (ii) Aeva’s limited operating history, (iii) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations and to identify and realize additional opportunities, (iv) the ability to manufacture at volumes and costs needed for commercial programs, (vi) that any programs into which our products may be designed will result in significant end customer sales, (vii) unforeseen project delays or product issues, such as difficulties or delays in shipping, manufacturing or installation, and (viii) other material risks and other important factors that could affect our financial results. Please refer to our filings with the SEC, including our most recent Form 10-Q and Form 10-K. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Aeva assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Aeva does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.