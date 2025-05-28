o9 Deploys Demand Planning at Amway

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--o9, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, today announced the successful go-live of its Demand Planning capabilities within Amway ’s Asia Pacific region.

Amway, the world's largest direct selling company, distributes and manufactures health and wellbeing products and solutions in the categories of Nutrition, Beauty, Personal Care and Home in more than 100 countries and territories worldwide. With multiple legacy systems and forecasting models that lacked the flexibility and predictive capabilities needed to compete in today’s volatile business environment, the company turned to o9 to transform and modernize its demand planning process. Amway selected the o9 Digital Brain platform for its AI/ML forecasting solutions that are now driving improvements in forecast accuracy and enabling greater collaboration and decision-making through one centralized system of record.

Within the Asia Pacific region, o9 has implemented agile forecasting to improve accuracy, reduce volatility, and drive touchless planning across its SKUs, as well as integrated planning for new product introductions to provide seamless transitions from launch to ongoing demand. o9 has also implemented planner enablement and system integration capabilities, which allows planners to make data-driven decisions to ensure scalability of supply chain operations and improve productivity. To date, the o9 platform has delivered value through improved forecast accuracy and operational efficiencies, and enhanced responsiveness to market shifts. Amway is now in the process of deploying the solution to the remaining Amway markets.

“As the global leader in the direct selling industry, optimizing our supply chain and demand planning capabilities is essential to delivering on our promise to Amway Business Owners and customers,” said Gaby Gutierrez, Vice President of Amway Global Supply Chain Planning. “Through our partnership with o9, we are advancing a planning model that strengthens existing capabilities and builds new ones to ensure product availability with inventories that are both efficient and effective.”

“We’re pleased to partner with Amway to help build greater supply chain resiliency and planning capabilities at a time when companies face many complexities in managing global supply chains,” said Chakri Gottemukkala, Co-Founder and CEO of o9. “By implementing the o9 platform, we anticipate many benefits for Amway, including enhancing forecasting accuracy, reducing stockouts, and optimizing working capital. We look forward to serving Amway as a client for many years to come.”

About Amway

Amway is a business owner-led global health and wellbeing company based in Ada, Michigan, U.S. It is committed to serving Amway Business Owners and their customers across more than 100 countries and territories worldwide. Top-selling brands for Amway are Nutrilite™, Artistry™ and XS™ – all sold exclusively by entrepreneurs who are known as Amway Business Owners. Amway is the No. 1 direct selling business in the world, according to the 2025 Direct Selling News Global 100 list. For company news, visit: https://www.amwayglobal.com/newsroom.

About o9

o9 is a leading AI-powered platform for integrated business planning and decision-making for the enterprise. Whether it is driving demand, aligning demand and supply, or optimizing commercial initiatives, any planning process can be made faster and smarter with o9’s AI-powered digital solutions. o9 brings together technology innovations—such as graph-based enterprise modeling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces and cloud-based delivery—into one platform. For more information, please visit www.o9solutions.com.