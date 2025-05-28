Topcon and Vemcon Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Expand 2D-to-3D Upgrade Availability for Excavators

LIVERMORE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Topcon Positioning Systems has announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Vemcon GmbH, a specialist in smart excavator attachments and 2D assistance systems, to initiate a collaboration to expand the availability of advanced excavator technology solutions across the EMEA regions and additional global markets.

By integrating our technologies, we will be able to offer customers a clear advancement path from 2D to 3D systems while maintaining their existing investment in smart attachments. Share

The collaboration would bring together complementary strengths from both organizations: Vemcon’s expertise in 2D assistance systems that work with smart attachments, and Topcon’s advanced 3D machine control technology and global GNSS network. The arrangement lays the foundation to create a fully compatible upgrade path from Vemcon’s 2D solutions to Topcon’s 3D systems, offering contractors a seamless technology progression as their needs evolve.

“Strategic cooperation with Vemcon will allow us to provide contractors with a more comprehensive excavator technology solution,” said Murray Lodge, executive vice president at Topcon. “By integrating our technologies, we will be able to offer customers a clear advancement path from 2D to 3D systems while maintaining their existing investment in smart attachments.”

Jan Rotard, CEO of Vemcon, said, “With Vemcon’s 2D system already installed, upgrading to Topcon’s 3D control is fast and cost-effective — the sensors are there, the machine is calibrated. This allows contractors to scale their digital capabilities step by step, project by project, without locking themselves in.”

“Our platform combines tool recognition, quick coupler control, and assistance features like 2D and scale — and it’s 3D-ready by design,” said Dr. Holger Quast, COO of Vemcon. “Together with Topcon, we offer OEMs a smart, modular control stack that makes integration easy and opens the door to MiC 4.0.”

The arrangement also presents opportunities for data integration between the two companies’ systems, with potential for future development of cloud-based solutions. This data exchange capability could provide contractors with enhanced insights into machine performance and project progress, further improving operational efficiency.

“The collaboration between Topcon and Vemcon demonstrates our commitment to providing customers with technology solutions that evolve alongside their business needs,” said Lodge. “As contractors look to improve their bottom line through increased efficiency, this integrated approach offers them a clear path to adopting increasingly sophisticated machine control capabilities.”

Both companies are exploring opportunities to expand availability across additional markets.

For excavator operators and contractors, the collaboration delivers the established benefits of 3D machine control, including reduced staking costs, minimized rework, increased productivity, improved material management, enhanced operator capabilities, and simplified compliance with design specifications.

For more information about Topcon’s excavator machine control solutions, visit www.topconpositioning.com.

About Topcon Positioning Systems

Topcon Positioning Systems is an industry-leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of precision measurement and workflow solutions for the global construction, geospatial and agriculture markets. Topcon Positioning Systems is headquartered in Livermore, California, U.S. (topconpositioning.com, LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram). Its European head office is in Zoetermeer, Netherlands. Topcon Corporation (topcon.com), founded in 1932, is traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (7732).

About Vemcon

Vemcon GmbH provides an open, modular control platform for excavators that integrates assistance systems and attachment control into one intuitive system. Its OEM-independent solution helps contractors and OEMs upgrade to MiC 4.0 — faster, smarter, and more cost-effectively. Whether retrofit or factory-installed, the Vemcon CoPilot turns any machine into a smart, connected carrier. Vemcon is headquartered in Munich, Germany (vemcon.de, LinkedIn).