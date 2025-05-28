Major Louisiana Hospital Selects ENvue System for Feeding Tube Procedures

TYLER, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) (“NanoVibronix” or the “Company”), a medical technology company specializing in therapeutic devices, announced today, through its ENvue Medical Holdings LLC division (“ENvue Medical”), that a major 420-bed acute care hospital located in the greater New Orleans area has selected the ENvue™ Navigation Platform (the “ENvue System”) to support adult feeding tube procedures. The hospital will transition from traditional blind insertions to real-time, electromagnetic-guided placement using the ENvue System.

The ENvue System is FDA-cleared for nasoenteric feeding tube placement in adult patients and enables clinicians to continuously visualize tube direction and positioning during placement. Following a comprehensive internal evaluation, the New Orleans hospital selected the ENvue System for integration into its enteral access workflow to enhance placement accuracy and patient safety.

“We are honored to support this institution in elevating its standard of care,” said Doron Besser, CEO of ENvue Medical. “This deployment marks ENvue Medical’s first entry into the Louisiana market and reflects growing clinical interest in electromagnetic guidance technology for enteral access. Hospitals are reevaluating blind placement practices, and we believe that the ENvue System is increasingly being chosen as part of a more controlled, technology-driven alternative to bedside procedures.”

As of the date of this press release, the ENvue System has shipped to the New Orleans institution and on-site implementation is scheduled to occur shortly. Currently, additional hospital implementations are being prepared in multiple regions across the United States, with further announcements expected in the coming months.

About NanoVibronix, Inc.

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) is a medical technology company advancing both non-invasive and minimally invasive solutions across clinical and home care settings. Headquartered in Tyler, Texas, with research and development in Nesher, Israel, the Company focuses on two distinct technology platforms:

Acoustic-based therapeutic technologies, including PainShield® and UroShield®, which utilize proprietary low-intensity surface acoustic wave (SAW) technology. These devices are intended for use in home or care settings and are designed to treat pain, reduce bacterial colonization, and disrupt biofilms.

ENvue™ Navigation Platform, developed and operated by ENvue Medical, with offices in Arlington Heights, Illinois, and Tel Aviv, Israel, is a minimally invasive electromagnetic navigation system intended to assist clinicians in placing feeding tubes into the gastrointestinal tract. FDA 510(k) cleared for adult use, ENvue provides real-time bedside visualization of tube movement and supports informed decision-making during the placement procedure. Future platform expansion may include pediatric and vascular access applications.

NanoVibronix / ENvue Medical aims to advance standards in non-invasive therapy and minimally invasive navigation, with a commitment to patient safety, clinical usability, and technology innovation across a range of healthcare environments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential,” or similar words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: statements regarding the adoption and implementation of the ENvue System, anticipated commercial expansion and implementation of the ENvue System in additional medical institutions and markets, market interest in the Company’s technology, including the ENvue System, and future expectations for strategic growth. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and cannot be predicted or quantified; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: (i) market acceptance of the Company’s existing and new products; (ii) clinical performance and operational outcomes; (iii) delays or complications in product implementation; (iv) intense competition in the medical device industry; (v) product liability or performance issues; (vi) limitations in manufacturing or supply chain capabilities; (vii) reimbursement limitations; (viii) intellectual property protection; (ix) healthcare regulatory changes in the U.S. and abroad; and (x) the need for additional capital. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge at: www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.