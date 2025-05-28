-

Zocks and Commonwealth to Bring AI-Powered Client Intelligence to Affiliated Advisors

Partnership includes launch of Zocks’ enterprise platform tailored to Commonwealth’s elevated advisor experience and compliance requirements

WALTHAM, Mass. & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zocks, an innovative, privacy-first AI platform that turns client conversations into actionable data and insights, and Commonwealth Financial Network (“Commonwealth”), a national RIA dedicated to providing financial advisors with holistic, integrated business solutions, announces its partnering to implement Zocks’ technology across Commonwealth’s advisor network.

The collaboration reflects Commonwealth’s focus on scaling advisor efficiency in a way that strengthens the firm’s client-centric approach. Commonwealth selected Zocks as its exclusive partner for its advisor–specific design, accuracy and depth of data capture, its ability to accelerate pre and post meeting workflows, and its robust enterprise user management and compliance controls.

“Zocks was built from the ground up to meet the real-world needs of busy financial advisors,” said Mark Gilbert, CEO of Zocks. “We’re proud to partner with Commonwealth to equip their advisors with a tailored solution that streamlines workflows, enhances client service, and drives meaningful results across its community.”

Zocks stood out to Commonwealth for its user experience and unique use of customizable templates that help advisors prioritize meeting outcomes. The platform’s ability to sync tasks directly to client and household records in CRM added further value by reducing manual data entry and strengthening continuity across client interactions.

“As we explored how Gen AI could meaningfully support advisor productivity, Zocks quickly emerged as the clear choice,” said Chris Blotto, SVP, Chief Digital & Information Officer at Commonwealth. “The platform was purpose-built for independent advisory firms, with enterprise controls and compliance embedded in its core from day one. Its ability to integrate seamlessly with our existing technology stack makes it not just a tactical solution, but a strategic enabler of how we scale indispensable service across our advisor community.”

For more information about Zocks and its AI-powered platform, visit https://zocks.io.

About Zocks

Founded in 2022, Zocks is an intelligent communications platform that automatically captures critical information from conversations. Zocks helps firms save time, get better data, and accelerate workflows. Zocks is backed by a host of investors including Lightspeed, Global Founders Capital and Ascend. Learn more about Zocks and try it out at https://www.zocks.io

About Commonwealth Financial Network®

Commonwealth Financial Network, Member FINRA/SIPC, a Registered Investment Adviser, provides financial advisors with holistic, integrated solutions that support business evolution, growth acceleration, and operational efficiency. J.D. Power ranks Commonwealth “#1 in Independent Advisor Satisfaction Among Financial Investment Firms, 11 Times in a Row.” Founded in 1979, the firm has headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts, and San Diego, California, and an operations hub in Blue Ash, Ohio. Learn more about how Commonwealth partners with approximately 2,345 independent financial advisors overseeing more than $344 billion* in assets nationwide by visiting www.commonwealth.com.

Commonwealth received the highest score among independent advisors in the J.D. Power 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2018‒2024 U.S. Financial Advisor Satisfaction Studies. Presented on July 10, 2024, for January to May of 2024, it is based on responses from 4,072 advisors employed by or affiliated with the firms included in the study. Not indicative of the firm’s future performance. Your experience may vary. Study is independently conducted, and the participating firms do not pay to participate. Use of study results in promotional materials is subject to a license fee. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

* As of 12/31/2024

Contacts

Media
Gregory FCA
zocks@gregoryfca.com

Industry:

Zocks

Release Versions
English

Contacts

Media
Gregory FCA
zocks@gregoryfca.com

More News From Zocks

Zocks Teams Up with Ameritas Investment Company, LLC and Ameritas Advisory Services, LLC to Power Advisor Efficiency and Deliver Greater Client Value

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zocks, an innovative, privacy-first AI platform that turns client conversations into actionable data and insights, today announced that Ameritas Investment Company, LLC (AIC) and Ameritas Advisory Services, LLC (AAS), wholly owned subsidiaries of Ameritas, have selected its solution to boost advisor efficiency and elevate the client experience. As a forward-thinking firm, AIC and AAS were seeking innovative AI tools that could help its registered representatives...

Zocks Announces Strategic Partnership with Practifi to Enhance Wealth Management Workflows

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zocks, an innovative, privacy-first AI platform that turns client conversations into actionable data and insights, today announced a strategic partnership with Practifi, the leading CRM built for wealth management. This integration enables seamless two-way data synchronization between the platforms, allowing firms to leverage AI-powered insights while maintaining streamlined workflows and developing client relationships. Contacts, meeting notes, and tasks will no...

Zocks Secures $13.8M Series A to Power AI-Driven Client Intelligence for Financial Advisors

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zocks, a privacy-first AI platform for financial advisors that analyzes conversations with clients to capture key information, and integrates with key business and records systems to accelerate workflows, today announced it has raised a $13.8 million Series A round led by Motive Ventures with participation from existing investor Lightspeed Venture Partners. Additional investors in the round include Expanse Venture Partners, Entrée Capital, and 14Peaks. The invest...
Back to Newsroom