Zocks and Commonwealth to Bring AI-Powered Client Intelligence to Affiliated Advisors

WALTHAM, Mass. & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zocks, an innovative, privacy-first AI platform that turns client conversations into actionable data and insights, and Commonwealth Financial Network (“Commonwealth”), a national RIA dedicated to providing financial advisors with holistic, integrated business solutions, announces its partnering to implement Zocks’ technology across Commonwealth’s advisor network.

The collaboration reflects Commonwealth’s focus on scaling advisor efficiency in a way that strengthens the firm’s client-centric approach. Commonwealth selected Zocks as its exclusive partner for its advisor–specific design, accuracy and depth of data capture, its ability to accelerate pre and post meeting workflows, and its robust enterprise user management and compliance controls.

“Zocks was built from the ground up to meet the real-world needs of busy financial advisors,” said Mark Gilbert, CEO of Zocks. “We’re proud to partner with Commonwealth to equip their advisors with a tailored solution that streamlines workflows, enhances client service, and drives meaningful results across its community.”

Zocks stood out to Commonwealth for its user experience and unique use of customizable templates that help advisors prioritize meeting outcomes. The platform’s ability to sync tasks directly to client and household records in CRM added further value by reducing manual data entry and strengthening continuity across client interactions.

“As we explored how Gen AI could meaningfully support advisor productivity, Zocks quickly emerged as the clear choice,” said Chris Blotto, SVP, Chief Digital & Information Officer at Commonwealth. “The platform was purpose-built for independent advisory firms, with enterprise controls and compliance embedded in its core from day one. Its ability to integrate seamlessly with our existing technology stack makes it not just a tactical solution, but a strategic enabler of how we scale indispensable service across our advisor community.”

For more information about Zocks and its AI-powered platform, visit https://zocks.io.

About Zocks

Founded in 2022, Zocks is an intelligent communications platform that automatically captures critical information from conversations. Zocks helps firms save time, get better data, and accelerate workflows. Zocks is backed by a host of investors including Lightspeed, Global Founders Capital and Ascend. Learn more about Zocks and try it out at https://www.zocks.io

About Commonwealth Financial Network®

Commonwealth Financial Network, Member FINRA/SIPC, a Registered Investment Adviser, provides financial advisors with holistic, integrated solutions that support business evolution, growth acceleration, and operational efficiency. J.D. Power ranks Commonwealth “#1 in Independent Advisor Satisfaction Among Financial Investment Firms, 11 Times in a Row.” Founded in 1979, the firm has headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts, and San Diego, California, and an operations hub in Blue Ash, Ohio. Learn more about how Commonwealth partners with approximately 2,345 independent financial advisors overseeing more than $344 billion* in assets nationwide by visiting www.commonwealth.com.

Commonwealth received the highest score among independent advisors in the J.D. Power 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2018‒2024 U.S. Financial Advisor Satisfaction Studies. Presented on July 10, 2024, for January to May of 2024, it is based on responses from 4,072 advisors employed by or affiliated with the firms included in the study. Not indicative of the firm’s future performance. Your experience may vary. Study is independently conducted, and the participating firms do not pay to participate. Use of study results in promotional materials is subject to a license fee. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

* As of 12/31/2024