BankRadar Partners with Delfi to Bring Real-Time Balance Sheet Intelligence to Banks of All Sizes

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BankRadar, a performance analytics and incremental growth advisory firm, has announced a strategic partnership with Delfi to bring Delfi’s powerful real-time risk simulation tools to a broader network of banks, credit unions and investor groups. This collaboration will empower financial institutions to dramatically reduce risk and make more informed decisions regarding Asset-Liability Management (ALM).

The announcement follows Delfi’s debut at the 2024 Finovate Fall Conference, where Delfi was awarded "Best Of Show" for solving the need for proactively managing asset and liability portfolios. The Delfi platform transforms traditional ALM processes by allowing financial institutions to instantly simulate the before-and-after effects of balance sheet decisions using their own key performance indicators, offering actionable insights that eliminate the delays, inefficiencies and high costs associated with conventional methods.

“Delfi is revolutionizing balance sheet management, accelerating growth, and creating substantial cost savings for financial institutions of all sizes,” said Thomas Penton, Founder/ CEO of BankRadar. “While competitors remain trapped in a purely reactive ALM model with elevated risk exposure, Delfi’s data analytics and true artificial intelligence unlocks opportunities to defend margins and enhance performance and valuation.”

By integrating Delfi into its advisory ecosystem, BankRadar is ensuring that institutions of all sizes have access to technology that was once reserved for large, resource-rich banks. Banks and credit unions implementing Delfi’s secure platform can eliminate hundreds of hours of manual data analysis and shift to proactive risk and portfolio management, ultimately delivering smarter, faster, and more confident financial decisions.

“BankRadar’s extensive industry network will amplify our reach among the financial leaders we aim to serve,” said Daniel Ahn, co-founder and CEO of Delfi. “Their reputation for identifying and partnering with truly groundbreaking fintech innovators made them an ideal collaborator for us. We're already seeing impressive results from early adopters, with institutions enjoying more strategic responsiveness and earning stability to market volatility.”

Institutions interested in secure access to Delfi Essentials can contact the BankRadar team at https://www.bankradar.net.